CAPE MAY - The Cape May Police Department is seeking the assistance of the public to identify a suspect 

According to a police department release, the suspect police say was witnessed taking inappropriate pictures of unsuspecting women at both of the city's arcades. When approached by arcade management, the suspect fled on foot.  

Those with information are asked to contact the Cape May Police Department Detective Division. 

