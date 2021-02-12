Court Gavel Image (2020) - USE THIS ONE
Shutterstock

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ED. NOTE: Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.   

COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 27 indictments Feb. 9.  

The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.    

A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.  

Michael C. Brady faces a first-degree count of aggravated sexual assault. 

Donald J. Falconewas indicted on seven counts, including second-degree burglary of an apartment, on Magnolia Drive, in Wildwood.  

The indictment contains two counts of aggravated assault, one third and the other fourth degree, along with two counts of third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, a knife and a crowbar, and two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, fourth degree. 

Terrell Chandlerfaces a third-degree count for possession with intent to distribute a CDS, marijuana over one ounce, along with a second-degree count for intent to distribute within 500 feet of public property, the Wildwood Crest beach. 

Leigh H. Spielvogelwas indicted for second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, an 8-year-old. 

Jahkime Blake and April L. Wyattwere indicted on four third-degree counts for conspiracy, possession of a CDS, possession with intent to distribute, and intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school. 

Thomas P. Dickersonwas named in an indictment for third-degree aggravated assault, where his relationship to the victim fit the definition of domestic violence. 

Ryan A. Graessle, Emily S. Coleman, Christina A. Bollinger, Samuel H. Fyock, Brittni M. Hamilton, and Everett D. Leewere indicted separately for third-degree possession of a CDS. Coleman, Lee and Fyock face two counts each rather than one. Hamilton’s indictment also contained a fourth-degree count for possession of hashish. 

Mark A. Brown was indicted for possession of a CDS, marijuana greater than one ounce, and possession with intent to distribute.  

Each count was in the third degree. 

Khamal R. Smithfaces a second-degree indictment for possession of a CDS, fentanyl, with intent to distribute. 

Juan R. Ponce and Estevan E. Gonzalezwere named in an indictment for receiving stolen property, third degree. 

Nicholas J. Ochsfaces three second-degree counts for theft, theft by deception, and theft by failure to make required disposition. The property involved in the theft is valued in excess of $75,000. 

Melissa M. Lapworthwas indicted for burglary, resisting arrest, and two counts of aggravated assault, each of the four counts in the third degree. A fourth-degree count of obstructing the administration of law was also part of the indictment. 

Justin A. Valentifaces an indictment for second-degree robbery, third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, a folding knife.   

Annmarie Erioleis named in an indictment for fourth-degree criminal mischief, having caused damage to property of the Olympic Island Beach Resort valued in excess of $500.   

Khyire K. Abrahamfaces a third-degree count for resisting arrest, in Wildwood, in July 2020. 

Jason K. Madkiffwas indicted on two third-degree counts for burglary and theft in Ocean City. 

Lynn M. Sanois said to have disobeyed a judicial order, resulting in an indictment for fourth-degree contempt. 

Robert G. Kassinger and Brittany M. Rush were named in a single indictment. Rush faces a count for third-degree possession of a CDS, heroin, while Kassinger is charged with fourth-degree certain person for possession of a pocketknifeKassinger was previously convicted of burglary. 

Norman E. Gallagherwas indicted for second-degree aggravated assault. 

William Boone and Christopher A. Rosewere indicted on multiple counts of third-degree possession of a CDS. Boone faces two counts for possession of methamphetamine and buprenorphine. Rose faces three counts for possession of fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine. 

Euriah C. Parkerwas named in a single count of fourth-degree criminal mischief related to an August 2020 incident in Woodbine. 

Jonathan M. Paynewas named in a nine-count indictment, including three counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, another second-degree count for unlawful possession of a weapon, a handgun, two counts of possession of a CDS in the third degree, methamphetamine and Adderall, and three counts of fourth-degree prohibited weapon, large-capacity magazines, defaced firearm, and hollow-point bullets. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments