COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 27 indictments Feb. 9.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Michael C. Brady faces a first-degree count of aggravated sexual assault.
Donald J. Falcone was indicted on seven counts, including second-degree burglary of an apartment, on Magnolia Drive, in Wildwood.
The indictment contains two counts of aggravated assault, one third and the other fourth degree, along with two counts of third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, a knife and a crowbar, and two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, fourth degree.
Terrell Chandler faces a third-degree count for possession with intent to distribute a CDS, marijuana over one ounce, along with a second-degree count for intent to distribute within 500 feet of public property, the Wildwood Crest beach.
Leigh H. Spielvogel was indicted for second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, an 8-year-old.
Jahkime Blake and April L. Wyatt were indicted on four third-degree counts for conspiracy, possession of a CDS, possession with intent to distribute, and intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school.
Thomas P. Dickerson was named in an indictment for third-degree aggravated assault, where his relationship to the victim fit the definition of domestic violence.
Ryan A. Graessle, Emily S. Coleman, Christina A. Bollinger, Samuel H. Fyock, Brittni M. Hamilton, and Everett D. Lee were indicted separately for third-degree possession of a CDS. Coleman, Lee and Fyock face two counts each rather than one. Hamilton’s indictment also contained a fourth-degree count for possession of hashish.
Mark A. Brown was indicted for possession of a CDS, marijuana greater than one ounce, and possession with intent to distribute.
Each count was in the third degree.
Khamal R. Smith faces a second-degree indictment for possession of a CDS, fentanyl, with intent to distribute.
Juan R. Ponce and Estevan E. Gonzalez were named in an indictment for receiving stolen property, third degree.
Nicholas J. Ochs faces three second-degree counts for theft, theft by deception, and theft by failure to make required disposition. The property involved in the theft is valued in excess of $75,000.
Melissa M. Lapworth was indicted for burglary, resisting arrest, and two counts of aggravated assault, each of the four counts in the third degree. A fourth-degree count of obstructing the administration of law was also part of the indictment.
Justin A. Valenti faces an indictment for second-degree robbery, third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, a folding knife.
Annmarie Eriole is named in an indictment for fourth-degree criminal mischief, having caused damage to property of the Olympic Island Beach Resort valued in excess of $500.
Khyire K. Abraham faces a third-degree count for resisting arrest, in Wildwood, in July 2020.
Jason K. Madkiff was indicted on two third-degree counts for burglary and theft in Ocean City.
Lynn M. Sano is said to have disobeyed a judicial order, resulting in an indictment for fourth-degree contempt.
Robert G. Kassinger and Brittany M. Rush were named in a single indictment. Rush faces a count for third-degree possession of a CDS, heroin, while Kassinger is charged with fourth-degree certain person for possession of a pocketknife. Kassinger was previously convicted of burglary.
Norman E. Gallagher was indicted for second-degree aggravated assault.
William Boone and Christopher A. Rose were indicted on multiple counts of third-degree possession of a CDS. Boone faces two counts for possession of methamphetamine and buprenorphine. Rose faces three counts for possession of fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine.
Euriah C. Parker was named in a single count of fourth-degree criminal mischief related to an August 2020 incident in Woodbine.
Jonathan M. Payne was named in a nine-count indictment, including three counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, another second-degree count for unlawful possession of a weapon, a handgun, two counts of possession of a CDS in the third degree, methamphetamine and Adderall, and three counts of fourth-degree prohibited weapon, large-capacity magazines, defaced firearm, and hollow-point bullets.