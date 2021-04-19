Ocean City Beach - File Photo
OCEAN CITY - Authorities are investigating sexual abuse allegations involving the Ocean City Beach Patrol after anonymous claims were posted on social media, NJ.com reports.

An Instagram account, @ocbp_predators, posted numerous anonymous messages describing various sexual misconduct allegations involving the organization. 

The account, with 6,350 followers, remains online, as of April 19, describing itself as providing "the untold stories of pedophiles, predators, and inappropriate behavior on the beaches of America’s Greatest Family Resort." 

The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office confirmed the investigation to the Herald April 19. 

The Prosecutor's Office urges anyone with information regarding the matter to call 609-465-1135, use the county's anonymous tip line through the Cape May County Sheriff's Office website, or contact Cape May County Crime Stoppers, at 609-889-3597. 

Read full story here. 

