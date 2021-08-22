Wildwood PD Logo

WILDWOOD - The following are the adult arrests made by the City of Wildwood Police Department during the second two weeks of July. 

“There were a total of 3,361 calls for service in the second two weeks of July, which is an average of approximately 224 calls per day,” stated Wildwood Police Department Chief Regalbuto.  Below is a list of some of the calls for service during this time period: 

59 motor vehicle stops, 41 motor vehicle accidents, 36 thefts, 28 assaults, 2 burglaries, and 134 medical assists.   

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arrest Date 

Name 

Address 

Age 

Charge 

07/16/2021 

Delgado-Perez, Pedro 

 Wildwood NJ,  

36 

Bench Warrant 

07/16/2021 

Santiago, Luis 

Woodbine, NJ 

38 

Conspiracy   

07/16/2021 

Tindell, Dreamount 

Philadelphia, PA  

33 

Defiant Trespass  

07/17/2021 

Hagerty, Samantha 

Townbank,  NJ 

33 

Obstruction   

07/17/2021 

Lyles, Marquis 

Camden NJ 

23 

Simple Assault  

07/17/2021 

Redden, Johnathan 

Wildwood, NJ  

32 

Shoplifting  

07/17/2021 

Hinnershitz, Lisa 

Wenonah, NJ  

18 

Disorderly Conduct   

07/18/2021 

Greco, Jennifer 

Woodbury,  NJ  

44 

Bench Warrant 

07/19/2021 

Jaje, Daniel 

Philadelphia, PA 

28 

Fugitive from Justice 

07/19/2021 

Long, Jerome 

Wildwood NJ  

24 

Simple Assault   

07/20/2021 

Mata, Arismendy 

Wildwood Crest,  NJ  

38 

Driving While Intoxicated    

07/21/2021 

Muniz-Rodriguez, Duel 

Wildwood NJ,  

29 

Hypodermic/Possession  

07/21/2021 

Rosario, Luis 

Wildwood NJ  

34 

Burglary   

07/21/2021 

Smith, Jack 

Wildwood, NJ 

60 

Bench Warrant 

07/21/2021 

Chami-Chox, Romulo 

Wildwood, NJ  

35 

Shoplifting   

07/22/2021 

Mcnally, Stephen 

Philadelphia, PA,  

43 

Endangering Welfare   

07/22/2021 

Stonelake, Christopher 

Wallingford, PA 

32 

Resisting Arrest/Eluding  

07/23/2021 

Aletriz, Kristiel 

Rio Grande, NJ  

19 

Bench Warrant 

07/24/2021 

Hobbi, Sam 

Cape May,  NJ  

33 

Driving While Intoxicated    

07/24/2021 

Gentile, Andrew 

Bensalem PA 

22 

Disorderly Conduct  

07/24/2021 

Wescott, Camille 

Lawnside, NJ  

44 

Receiving Stolen Property   

07/25/2021 

Labenz, Nicole 

Whiteboro, NJ  

29 

Disorderly Conduct  

07/25/2021 

Pearson, Jonathan 

Whitesboro NJ  

25 

Simple Assault  

07/26/2021 

Claudio, Kelvin 

Villas, NJ  

33 

Poss. CDS 

07/26/2021 

Fecker-Terra, Barbara 

Philadelphia, PA  

58 

Driving While Intoxicated    

07/26/2021 

Velez, Dorathy 

Wildwood, NJ  

31 

Bench Warrant 

07/26/2021 

De La Cruz, Wilmer 

Salem, NJ 

19 

Aggravated Assault   

07/27/2021 

Locastro, Stacy 

Altuna, PA 

49 

Lewdness   

07/27/2021 

Ulrich, Sorin 

Wildwood, NJ  

58 

Lewdness  

07/28/2021 

Geffers, Ashley 

Duryea, PA  

38 

Simple Assault  

07/28/2021 

Bowen, Adam 

Wildwood, NJ  

32 

Simple Assault   

07/28/2021 

Alberto-Sanchez, Eusebio 

Wildwood, NJ  

31 

Driving While Intoxicated    

07/29/2021 

Griffis, Steven 

Wildwood, NJ  

47 

Terroristic Threats   

07/29/2021 

Siple, Michael 

Upland, PA  

43 

Fugitive from Justice 

07/29/2021 

Zilavetz, Heather 

Wildwood NJ 

31 

Poss. CDS 

07/29/2021 

Muniz-Rodriguez, Duel 

Wildwood NJ,  

29 

Poss. CDS 

07/30/2021 

Turner, John 

Wildwood,  NJ 

36 

Disorderly Conduct  

07/30/2021 

Gegan, Kayla 

Cape May, NJ  

32 

Bench Warrant 

07/31/2021 

Yarbough, Crystal 

Philadelphia, PA 

30 

Simple Assault   

07/31/2021 

Redden, Johnathan 

Wildwood NJ  

32 

Theft   

The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise.

