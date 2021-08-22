WILDWOOD - The following are the adult arrests made by the City of Wildwood Police Department during the second two weeks of July.
“There were a total of 3,361 calls for service in the second two weeks of July, which is an average of approximately 224 calls per day,” stated Wildwood Police Department Chief Regalbuto. Below is a list of some of the calls for service during this time period:
59 motor vehicle stops, 41 motor vehicle accidents, 36 thefts, 28 assaults, 2 burglaries, and 134 medical assists.
Arrest Date
Name
Address
Age
Charge
07/16/2021
Delgado-Perez, Pedro
Wildwood NJ,
36
Bench Warrant
07/16/2021
Santiago, Luis
Woodbine, NJ
38
Conspiracy
07/16/2021
Tindell, Dreamount
Philadelphia, PA
33
Defiant Trespass
07/17/2021
Hagerty, Samantha
Townbank, NJ
33
Obstruction
07/17/2021
Lyles, Marquis
Camden NJ
23
Simple Assault
07/17/2021
Redden, Johnathan
Wildwood, NJ
32
Shoplifting
07/17/2021
Hinnershitz, Lisa
Wenonah, NJ
18
Disorderly Conduct
07/18/2021
Greco, Jennifer
Woodbury, NJ
44
Bench Warrant
07/19/2021
Jaje, Daniel
Philadelphia, PA
28
Fugitive from Justice
07/19/2021
Long, Jerome
Wildwood NJ
24
Simple Assault
07/20/2021
Mata, Arismendy
Wildwood Crest, NJ
38
Driving While Intoxicated
07/21/2021
Muniz-Rodriguez, Duel
Wildwood NJ,
29
Hypodermic/Possession
07/21/2021
Rosario, Luis
Wildwood NJ
34
Burglary
07/21/2021
Smith, Jack
Wildwood, NJ
60
Bench Warrant
07/21/2021
Chami-Chox, Romulo
Wildwood, NJ
35
Shoplifting
07/22/2021
Mcnally, Stephen
Philadelphia, PA,
43
Endangering Welfare
07/22/2021
Stonelake, Christopher
Wallingford, PA
32
Resisting Arrest/Eluding
07/23/2021
Aletriz, Kristiel
Rio Grande, NJ
19
Bench Warrant
07/24/2021
Hobbi, Sam
Cape May, NJ
33
Driving While Intoxicated
07/24/2021
Gentile, Andrew
Bensalem PA
22
Disorderly Conduct
07/24/2021
Wescott, Camille
Lawnside, NJ
44
Receiving Stolen Property
07/25/2021
Labenz, Nicole
Whiteboro, NJ
29
Disorderly Conduct
07/25/2021
Pearson, Jonathan
Whitesboro NJ
25
Simple Assault
07/26/2021
Claudio, Kelvin
Villas, NJ
33
Poss. CDS
07/26/2021
Fecker-Terra, Barbara
Philadelphia, PA
58
Driving While Intoxicated
07/26/2021
Velez, Dorathy
Wildwood, NJ
31
Bench Warrant
07/26/2021
De La Cruz, Wilmer
Salem, NJ
19
Aggravated Assault
07/27/2021
Locastro, Stacy
Altuna, PA
49
Lewdness
07/27/2021
Ulrich, Sorin
Wildwood, NJ
58
Lewdness
07/28/2021
Geffers, Ashley
Duryea, PA
38
Simple Assault
07/28/2021
Bowen, Adam
Wildwood, NJ
32
Simple Assault
07/28/2021
Alberto-Sanchez, Eusebio
Wildwood, NJ
31
Driving While Intoxicated
07/29/2021
Griffis, Steven
Wildwood, NJ
47
Terroristic Threats
07/29/2021
Siple, Michael
Upland, PA
43
Fugitive from Justice
07/29/2021
Zilavetz, Heather
Wildwood NJ
31
Poss. CDS
07/29/2021
Muniz-Rodriguez, Duel
Wildwood NJ,
29
Poss. CDS
07/30/2021
Turner, John
Wildwood, NJ
36
Disorderly Conduct
07/30/2021
Gegan, Kayla
Cape May, NJ
32
Bench Warrant
07/31/2021
Yarbough, Crystal
Philadelphia, PA
30
Simple Assault
07/31/2021
Redden, Johnathan
Wildwood NJ
32
Theft
The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise.