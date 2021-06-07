NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

NORTH WILDWOOD - The North Wildwood Police Department is requesting assistance from the public to identify a suspect who assaulted a victim at approximately 2 a.m. June 7, in the area of 19th Street and the boardwalk.  

According to a release, the suspect is a white man, with brown hair, is possibly 17-20 years old, has a thin build, and was wearing a white t-shirt with the words “The Woo” on the front, gray shorts and white sneakers.  

The suspect was last seen on a pink beach cruiser bicycle heading south on the boardwalk into Wildwood.  

If anyone has any information regarding the identity of this suspect, please contact the North Wildwood Police Department, at 609-522-2411, or email the Detective Division, at detectives@nwpd.org. The public can also do so anonymously by using our TEXT-A-TIP by texting TIP NWPD, followed by the message, to 888777. 

