WILDWOOD - Police said they charged three after a homeowner alerted them to a burglary after seeing the crime unfold on video surveillance.

Police responded the night of Dec. 12 to the 100 block of East Garfield Avenue but the crime was no longer in progress, according to a Wildwood Police release. 

After reviewing the surveillance video, police said they got a physical description of the suspects as well as a description of their clothing. A follow-up investigation included surveillance in areas the suspects were known to frequent, police said. 

Police said they have arrested two of the suspects, Giovanni Alicea-Ocasio, 31, and Kevin Vega-Aguilar, 29, both of whom were living in Wildwood. A third suspect has been identified as Marangeli Medina, 26, who is still at large, according to police.

Alicia-Ocasio was charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree theft of movable property, as well as two disorderly persons offenses: possession of narcotics paraphernalia and possession of a hypodermic syringe, according to police. Alicia-Ocasio was released on a summons.

Vega-Aguilar was charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree theft of movable property, fourth-degree possession of a weapon, a knife, fourth-degree certain person prohibited to possess a weapon, and disorderly persons possession of narcotics paraphernalia, police said. Vega-Aguilar was sent to Cape May County jail. 

Medina was charged with third-degree burglary and third-degree theft of movable property and a warrant has been issued for her arrest.  Police asked anyone with information to contact them at (609) 522-0222 or on Facebook.    

