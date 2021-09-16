210591111_4002022973185548_1836354277084653638_n.jpg

Emeterio Alavez-Cruz, 30, of Pilesgrove Township, is wanted by the New Jersey State Police for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.

 Courtesy of the New Jersey State Police

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

EWING - New Jersey State Police are continuing to ask for the public's help to locate a man wanted for sexual assault on a minor.

Emeterio Alavez-Cruz, 30, of Pilesgrove Township, is wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl. Alavez-Cruz is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5-foot, 6-inches tall, and weighs 150 pounds. He has connections to the Rio Grande, Wildwood, Bridgeton City, Penns Grove and New Castle, Delaware, areas.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Alavez-Cruz is asked to contact the State Police Fugitive Unit Tipline, at 800-437-7839, or Woodstown Station, at 856-769-0775. Anonymous tips are welcome.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments