WILDWOOD - There have been multiple reports of a telephone scam in the area, where the suspects are calling the victims and pretending to be the electric company.  

According to a release, the scammers will advise the victim that they are behind on their electric bill, and that their electricity will be shut off if they do not receive immediate payment via "MoneyPak" cards. This type of card can be purchased at a convenience store.

Those who receive this type of call are advised to contact the police immediately.  

The electric company will not demand payment via a gift card or prepaid card in any circumstances. 

