WILDWOOD - The Wildwood Fire Department May 13, at around 1:30 p.m., conducted a routine fire inspection of a multi-unit apartment building, in the 5300 block of Pacific Avenue.
According to a release, during the course of this inspection, large quantities of suspected narcotics were observed by fire officials. The Wildwood Police Department was immediately notified and responded to the scene.
During the ensuing investigation conducted by the Wildwood Police Department Detective Division, a court-authorized search warrant was executed on the residence, resulting in the discovery of a large-scale narcotics manufacturing and packaging facility. Numerous tools and packaging materials commonly utilized to prepare narcotics for shipment and/or street-level distribution were seized from the unit.
In addition, a large number of various types of suspected narcotics, including heroin, were removed from the unit. The total amount of narcotics seized is currently undetermined, pending the results of laboratory testing.
Also, during the court-authorized search, over $60,000 in was located within the residence. This money was determined to be the proceeds of illicit activity, namely the distribution of narcotics, and the currency was submitted for forfeiture.
This is an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Wildwood Police Department and Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office. Charges in this investigation are currently pending, as the residence was not occupied at the time of the inspection.