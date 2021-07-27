WILDWOOD - At 8:28 p.m. July 24, officers from the Wildwood Police Department Uniformed Patrol Division responded to the 400 west block of Rio Grande Avenue, for the report of an erratic driver.
According to a Wildwood Police Department release, the suspect vehicle was described as a Taylor oil tanker truck.
As officers arrived in the area, Wildwood Police Communications advised responding officers that the tanker truck had pulled into a parking lot in the 400 block of W. Rio Grande Avenue. Officers observed the tanker truck parked near gas pumps, with a female occupant.
Prior to officers approaching the vehicle, the vehicle registration was provided to Wildwood Police Communications, at which time the communications officer advised the officers that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Bellmawr. At that point, a high-risk stop was conducted on the vehicle.
During this time, the occupant refused to comply with officers' commands and refused to exit the vehicle. On several occasions, she pressed on the brake pedal and checked her mirrors, as if she was attempting to pull the vehicle out, but she was unable to get the tanker truck restarted.
The occupant had the driver and passenger side doors locked and still refused to exit the vehicle. Due to public safety concerns and fear that the commercial oil truck would travel back onto the highly congested public roadway, forced entry was made into the vehicle, and the occupant was removed from the vehicle and taken into custody, without further incident.
The occupant was identified as Camille Wescott, 44, of Lawnside.
During the developing investigation, police say it was learned that Wescott had stolen the Taylor oil tanker truck from Bellmawr, at approximately 12:30 p.m. Throughout the day, police say Wescott was involved in several vehicle pursuits, with several different law enforcement agencies, and she was also involved in several motor vehicle accidents, in several different jurisdictions.
Consequently, Wescott was charged with one count of receiving stolen property, second degree, one count of obstruction of justice, fourth degree, and one count of resisting arrest, a disorderly person's offense.
Wescott was issued the appropriate criminal charges and turned over to the Bellmawr Police Department.
The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.