COURT HOUSE - Middle Township police said they investigated a possible threat to the students' safety at Cape May County Technical School for Dec. 7 but found it not to be credible, in a Facebook post Dec. 6.
Police said the Major Crimes Unit and the school "fully investigated" the threat. An email obtained by the Herald, which was sent by school principal Steve Vitiello to parents at 3:47 p.m. Dec. 6, said the threat was made on social media.
"I wanted to inform you that today a concern was brought to our office regarding a social media post. Our office, in conjunction with our School Resource Officer and Middle Township Police immediately investigated the concern and determined that there was no threat," Vitiello wrote to parents and guardians of students at the school. "As always, the safety and security of our students remains our most important priority and we thank those involved who brought the concern to our attention so that it could be addressed immediately."
The nature of the post in question or the identity of the person who posted the material that caused the investigation was not made clear Dec. 6.
A school resource officer from Middle Township Police Department did not immediately respond to an inquiry Dec. 6.
Vitiello did not immediately return a phone call or email seeking further information on the incident.
Middle Township Police said if any member of the public is aware of any threats to schools in the future, do not hesitate reporting the threat without delay at 609-465-8700.
