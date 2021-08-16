TRENTON - Married detectives with the New Jersey State Police Aug. 16 agreed to forfeit their jobs to resolve charges that they filed false reports about their conduct during a physical altercation in a bar, in North Wildwood, in February 2020.
According to a release issued by the Attorney General's Office, as part of a negotiated resolution with the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA), Detective Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Ogden, 52, and Detective Sgt. Dorothy Ogden, 46, both of Hammonton, entered consent orders in which they agreed to forfeit their positions with the New Jersey State Police and be permanently barred from public office and public employment in New Jersey. During an appearance Aug. 16 before Superior Court Judge Peter Warshaw, in Mercer County, the couple also waived indictment and agreed to be charged by accusation with fourth-degree falsifying or tampering with records. They previously were charged by complaint-summons with that offense.
Under the resolution, the state agreed that it would not oppose the couple’s application to the Pre-trial Intervention (PTI) program, and the judge admitted the couple into PTI. If they successfully complete the program, the criminal charge against them will be dismissed.
The New Jersey State Police Office of Professional Standards initially investigated this matter and referred it to the OPIA Corruption Bureau.
The Ogdens Feb. 22, 2020, were at the Exit 6 Bar, in North Wildwood, when they were involved in a physical altercation with other patrons, during which Gregory Odgen was struck in the head with a bottle. The incident resulted in the North Wildwood Police Department responding to an aggravated assault complaint. The couple failed to immediately notify their chain of command in the New Jersey State Police, as required. Instead, they waited two days and then allegedly submitted official New Jersey State Police Special Reports, dated Feb. 24, 2020, that falsely described what had occurred, particularly their conduct during the incident, as revealed by video footage and other evidence.
The case was prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Brian Uzdavinis, of the OPIA Corruption Bureau, under the supervision of Bureau Chief Peter Lee and OPIA Deputy Director Anthony Picione.