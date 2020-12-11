COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 26 indictments Dec. 8.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A certain person charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
All individuals listed are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Edward A. Watson III was indicted on seven counts. Three of the counts were for aggravated assault, one in the second degree and two in the third degree, along with third-degree resisting arrest, and three fourth-degree counts for contempt, obstructing the administration of law, and attempted criminal mischief.
The incident giving rise to the charges occurred, in Wildwood Crest, in June, and fit the definition of domestic violence.
Nazel A. Lopez and Derell A. Wilson were indicted on second-degree certain person counts for possession of firearms despite previous convictions that made such possession a crime.
They were named for possession of a sawed-off shotgun and a defaced firearm, leading to third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.
Lopez was singularly named for third-degree terroristic threats after he threatened to shoot a state trooper, per the indictment.
Wilson will also face counts for third-degree hindering apprehension and fourth-degree obstructing the administration of law.
Michael J. Keppel, of Woodbine, faces a second-degree count for certain person for possession of a handgun despite a previous Atlantic County conviction, in 2008.
Margaret Casher was indicted for second-degree aggravated assault and third-degree endangering an injured victim.
James N. Bodziak faces a third-degree count of burglary, along with fourth-degree tampering with evidence.
The indictment states that Bodziak illegally entered the premises of a hotel, on Shore Road, in Upper Township May 31.
Ernesto Guerrero faces a 10-count indictment with second-degree counts for possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, a firearm, and aggravated assault, along with third-degree counts for criminal restraint, possession of a CDS, cocaine, making terroristic threats, and possession of a CDS with intent to distribute.
The indictment contains three fourth-degree counts, two for aggravated assault and one for criminal mischief.
The indictment states that Guerrero assaulted a female victim under circumstances that fit the definition of domestic violence, and that he pointed a firearm at the victim, as well as damaging her personal property.
Altalik S. McRae was indicted on two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of third-degree endangering, and one count of third-degree invasion of privacy.
The Lower Township incident involved the production or possession of explicit photos or videos of a 17-year-old.
Jenna M. Biedrzcki faces a third-degree count for theft related to a Lower Township incident in July.
Shane D. Heath was indicted for unlawful taking of a means of conveyance, a 1995 Nissan Van, fourth degree.
Derrick Moore was named in an indictment for third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.
The weapon was a paintball gun, which, the indictment states, Moore intended to use “against a person or property of another.”
Roderick M. Rivers was indicted for second and third-degree aggravated assault in a domestic violence incident involving a female victim, in Lower Township.
Donna Williamson faces a fourth-degree count for bias intimidation for making threats of harassment based on race, color or ethnicity.
Corleon Riley was indicted for second-degree aggravated assault of a female victim, in Wildwood Crest, in July.
Charles L. Markham was named in two third-degree counts for burglary and theft related to the taking of a 2004 Ford Freestar, in Wildwood, in June.
Manuel R. Fernandez and Jenna M. Antonelli were named in counts for first-degree drug-induced death and second-degree manslaughter related to the distribution of a CDS that caused death. Fernandez was also named in a count for third-degree hindering apprehension.
Gwendolyn Schenk, Dmytro Platonov, Marcia Schoff, and Michael Bucolo were indicted for third-degree burglary and theft, along with third-degree conspiracy and fourth-degree criminal mischief related to an incident, on 62nd Street, in Avalon, in March.
Jonathan A. Ramos-Gonzalez faces a first-degree aggravated sexual assault count, along with second-degree sexual assault and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Devonnte S. Thomas was indicted for third-degree aggravated assault.
Jerome L. Long was named in a four-count indictment for second-degree possession with intent to distribute a CDS, a Fluoro-ADB, along with third-degree possession of a CDS. The final two counts were for second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Horace T. Parquer, Bria Scott, and Jeremias Quiles-Negron were separately indicted for one count of possession of a CDS in the third degree.
Jiyyir L. Cooper was indicted on two counts of third-degree possession of a CDS and one count of fourth-degree shoplifting.
Norris Harden was named in a five-count indictment, including one count of possession of a CDS, heroin, third degree, two counts of possession with intent to distribute, both third degree, and two counts of resisting arrest, one third and one fourth degree.
Kathleen Matza was indicted for aggravated assault in the third degree. The indictment states that she assaulted a Wildwood police officer, in August.
Jonathan Sear was arrested on weapons charges, in Ocean City, in August. He faces a second-degree count for unlawful possession of a weapon, a 9mm handgun, and fourth-degree possession of a prohibited weapon, hollow-point bullets.