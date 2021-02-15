LTPD LOGO-USE THIS ONE

VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 743 calls, averaging a total of 107 calls per day.

According to a release, police also made nine arrests during this period. 

Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:

1-25-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 4

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 6

Public Services – 58

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

Theft – Hughes Ave., North Cape May

Theft – Seashore Rd., Erma

1-26-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 1

Fire Related Calls - 0

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 12

Public Services - 85

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

Fraud – Seashore Rd., Erma

1-27-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 6

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 4

Public Services - 56

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Theft – Beachead Dr., North Cape May

Fraud – Lower Twp.

1-28-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 5

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 8

Public Services - 76

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

None

1-29-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 2

Fire Related Calls - 0

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 3

Traffic Enforcement - 7

Public Services - 53

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Simple Assault – E. Wilde Ave., Villas

1-30-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 8

Fire Related Calls - 3

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 3

Traffic Enforcement - 5

Public Services - 66

Domestic Violence Incidents - 3

Robbery – Langs Ave., Villas

Simple Assault – Alexander Ave., Villas

Fraud – Town Bank Rd., North Cape May

1-31-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 7

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 8

Public Services - 114

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

None

Weekly Adult Arrest Report

1/25/21

  • Erina J. McPeake/37, Cape May, NJ - Assault by Auto, Aggravated Assault, Driving After License Suspended/Revoked
  • Joseph P. Patitucci/21, Cape May Court House, NJ - Contempt of Court 

1/26/21

  • Edward B. Fennimore/33, North Cape May, NJ - Contempt of Court 

1/27/21

  • Shawna N. Calverley/36, Villas, NJ – Fugitive from Justice, Contempt of Court
  • Derek L. Davido/27, Erma, NJ - Possession of CDS, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia 

1/30/21

  • Marina M. Bosell/34, Villas, NJ - Simple Assault
  • Sergio G. Jimenez/27, Villas, NJ - Robbery, Simple Assault
  • Raul Mendez-Ruiz/26, Villas, NJ - Simple Assault

The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person(s) named is innocent unless proven otherwise.

