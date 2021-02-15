VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 743 calls, averaging a total of 107 calls per day.
According to a release, police also made nine arrests during this period.
Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:
1-25-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 6
Public Services – 58
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
Theft – Hughes Ave., North Cape May
Theft – Seashore Rd., Erma
1-26-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 1
Fire Related Calls - 0
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 12
Public Services - 85
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
Fraud – Seashore Rd., Erma
1-27-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 6
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 4
Public Services - 56
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Theft – Beachead Dr., North Cape May
Fraud – Lower Twp.
1-28-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 5
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 8
Public Services - 76
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
None
1-29-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 2
Fire Related Calls - 0
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 3
Traffic Enforcement - 7
Public Services - 53
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Simple Assault – E. Wilde Ave., Villas
1-30-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 8
Fire Related Calls - 3
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 3
Traffic Enforcement - 5
Public Services - 66
Domestic Violence Incidents - 3
Robbery – Langs Ave., Villas
Simple Assault – Alexander Ave., Villas
Fraud – Town Bank Rd., North Cape May
1-31-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 7
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 8
Public Services - 114
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
None
Weekly Adult Arrest Report
1/25/21
- Erina J. McPeake/37, Cape May, NJ - Assault by Auto, Aggravated Assault, Driving After License Suspended/Revoked
- Joseph P. Patitucci/21, Cape May Court House, NJ - Contempt of Court
1/26/21
- Edward B. Fennimore/33, North Cape May, NJ - Contempt of Court
1/27/21
- Shawna N. Calverley/36, Villas, NJ – Fugitive from Justice, Contempt of Court
- Derek L. Davido/27, Erma, NJ - Possession of CDS, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia
1/30/21
- Marina M. Bosell/34, Villas, NJ - Simple Assault
- Sergio G. Jimenez/27, Villas, NJ - Robbery, Simple Assault
- Raul Mendez-Ruiz/26, Villas, NJ - Simple Assault
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person(s) named is innocent unless proven otherwise.