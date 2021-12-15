LTPD LOGO-USE THIS ONE

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 1,139 calls, averaging a total of 163 calls per day. Police also made a total of 11 arrests during this period. 

Weekly Adult Arrest Report: 

11-30-21

  • Michael J. Riehl, 50, Villas, NJ - Burglary, Theft, Receiving Stolen Property
  • Daniel P. O’Connell, 3rd, 22, North Cape May, NJ - Contempt of Court
  • Stephen D. Gray, 44, Cape May, NJ - Criminal Trespassing, Criminal Mischief, Shoplifting

12-1-21

  • Daniel C. Thomas, 31, Cape May Court House, NJ - Contempt of Court
  • Stephen D. Morley, 18, North Cape May, NJ - Contempt of Judicial Order, Failure to Allow Fingerprinting

  

12-2-21

  • Thomas J. Moffett, 61, Villas, NJ - Shoplifting

 

12-3-21

  • Jacob C. Henry, 25, Wildwood, NJ - Criminal Mischief, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Possession of a Weapon for Unlawful Purpose

 

12-5-21

  • Michael J. Harkin, Jr., 48, Cape May Court House, NJ – DWI, Revocation for Refusal to Submit to Breath Test
  • Kenneth S. Urusow, 33, Villas, NJ – Simple Assault
  • Thomas R. Hagans, 56, Villas, NJ - Offer/Serve Alcohol to an Underage Person
  • Robert Chew III, 20, Del Haven, NJ - Contempt of Court

Police Incidents by Date:

11-29-21

Non-Criminal Incidents - 6

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 8

Public Services – 105

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Burglary – Schellengers Landing Rd., Cold Spring

Fraud – Broadway Ave., Villas

Fraud – Bayshore Rd., Villas

Criminal Mischief – Delaware Ave., Villas

Criminal Mischief – Bay Ave., Villas

11-30-21

Non-Criminal Incidents - 4

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 19

Public Services - 107

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

Theft – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May

Criminal Mischief – Pennsylvania Ave., Villas

Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May

12-1-21

Non-Criminal Incidents - 3

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 12

Public Services - 139

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Theft – Keyport Rd., North Cape May

Fraud – W. Atlantic Ave., Villas

12-2-21

Non-Criminal Incidents - 6

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 16

Public Services - 111

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Aggravated Assault – W. St. Johns Ave., Villas

Theft – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May

Theft – Mimosa Dr., North Cape May

Motor Vehicle Theft – New Jersey Ave., Villas

Fraud – Town Bank Rd., North Cape May

12-3-21

Non-Criminal Incidents - 3

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 30

Public Services - 106

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Burglary – E. Miami Ave., Villas

Theft – Maryland Ave., Villas

Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., Villas

12-4-21

Non-Criminal Incidents - 6

Fire Related Calls - 0

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 4

Public Services - 168

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Theft – Suzanne Ave., North Cape May

Fraud – Fishing Creek Rd., Fishing Creek

12-5-21

Non-Criminal Incidents - 7

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 4

Public Services - 119

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

DWI – Fulling Mill Rd. & Runways, Villas

The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The persons named are presumed innocent, unless proven otherwise.

Tags

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments