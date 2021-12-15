The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 1,139 calls, averaging a total of 163 calls per day. Police also made a total of 11 arrests during this period.
Weekly Adult Arrest Report:
11-30-21
- Michael J. Riehl, 50, Villas, NJ - Burglary, Theft, Receiving Stolen Property
- Daniel P. O’Connell, 3rd, 22, North Cape May, NJ - Contempt of Court
- Stephen D. Gray, 44, Cape May, NJ - Criminal Trespassing, Criminal Mischief, Shoplifting
12-1-21
- Daniel C. Thomas, 31, Cape May Court House, NJ - Contempt of Court
- Stephen D. Morley, 18, North Cape May, NJ - Contempt of Judicial Order, Failure to Allow Fingerprinting
12-2-21
- Thomas J. Moffett, 61, Villas, NJ - Shoplifting
12-3-21
- Jacob C. Henry, 25, Wildwood, NJ - Criminal Mischief, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Possession of a Weapon for Unlawful Purpose
12-5-21
- Michael J. Harkin, Jr., 48, Cape May Court House, NJ – DWI, Revocation for Refusal to Submit to Breath Test
- Kenneth S. Urusow, 33, Villas, NJ – Simple Assault
- Thomas R. Hagans, 56, Villas, NJ - Offer/Serve Alcohol to an Underage Person
- Robert Chew III, 20, Del Haven, NJ - Contempt of Court
Police Incidents by Date:
11-29-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 6
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 8
Public Services – 105
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Burglary – Schellengers Landing Rd., Cold Spring
Fraud – Broadway Ave., Villas
Fraud – Bayshore Rd., Villas
Criminal Mischief – Delaware Ave., Villas
Criminal Mischief – Bay Ave., Villas
11-30-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 19
Public Services - 107
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
Theft – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May
Criminal Mischief – Pennsylvania Ave., Villas
Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May
12-1-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 3
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 12
Public Services - 139
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Theft – Keyport Rd., North Cape May
Fraud – W. Atlantic Ave., Villas
12-2-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 6
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 16
Public Services - 111
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Aggravated Assault – W. St. Johns Ave., Villas
Theft – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May
Theft – Mimosa Dr., North Cape May
Motor Vehicle Theft – New Jersey Ave., Villas
Fraud – Town Bank Rd., North Cape May
12-3-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 3
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 30
Public Services - 106
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Burglary – E. Miami Ave., Villas
Theft – Maryland Ave., Villas
Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., Villas
12-4-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 6
Fire Related Calls - 0
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 4
Public Services - 168
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Theft – Suzanne Ave., North Cape May
Fraud – Fishing Creek Rd., Fishing Creek
12-5-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 7
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 4
Public Services - 119
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
DWI – Fulling Mill Rd. & Runways, Villas
The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The persons named are presumed innocent, unless proven otherwise.