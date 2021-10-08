VILLAS - At approximately 8:30 p.m. Sept. 22, the Cape May County Communications Center received a call from a juvenile stating that she had been shot by an airsoft gun from a vehicle in the area of Bayshore Road and Greenwood Avenue while walking home.
According to a release from the Lower Township Police Department officers of the Lower Township Police Patrol Division responded to the complainant's residence, where they observed injuries consistent with an airsoft or BB gun. An immediate search of the area did not produce the suspect vehicle.
Around 8:20 p.m. Sept. 29, the Cape May County Communications Center received a similar call, this time from an adult woman. She stated that she had been shot by a BB-style gun from a vehicle on Bayshore Road, near the Villas Fire Department. The victim was treated at the scene for her injuries and later provided a formal statement to Lower Township detectives.
Utilizing surveillance camera footage, detectives were able to develop a suspect vehicle. A court-authorized search warrant was executed in Woodbine, where an automatic airsoft gun was recovered.
It was determined that the acts were being committed by several juveniles, as well as an 18-year-old man, identified as Elijah Jackson, of May. Jackson was charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault, conspiracy, unlawful possession of an imitation firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon, and employing a juvenile in the commission of a crime. Jackson was released on a summons, pending further adjudication; charges for the involved juveniles are forthcoming.
Lower Township police encourage anyone who believes they may have been struck with a projectile recently to report the incident through the Cape May County Communications Center, at 609-886-2711.
The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.