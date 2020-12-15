NORTH WILDWOOD - North Wildwood Police received a 911 call at approximately 8:05 p.m. Dec. 14, in regards to a subject burglarizing a vehicle and physically assaulting the owner of the same vehicle, on the 200 block of West 13th Avenue.
According to a release, Officer Joseph Kopetsky arrived on scene and observed the subject, identified as Hector Mercado-Soto, 29 of Wildwood, engaged in a physical altercation with the owner of the vehicle and placed him under arrest. Mercado-Soto was and charged with burglary inflicting injury, theft, simple assault, possession of CDS (heroin), possession CDS (marijuana under 50g) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mercado-Soto was lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Center on a warrant. The public is, again, reminded to lock all vehicles and remove all valuables when their vehicles are not in use.
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.