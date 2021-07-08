NORTH WILDWOOD - North Wildwood police detectives observed a bicycle being stolen from a property on the 100 block of West Spruce Avenue July 6, at approximately 1:23 p.m.
According to a release from the North Wildwood Police Department, as the suspect, Pedro Plasencia-Gonzalez, attempted to leave the scene on the stolen bicycle, Lt. Adam McGraw stopped and arrested him on the 100 E. block of Walnut Avenue.
A search incident to arrest revealed Plasencia-Gonzalez, 30, of Wildwood, was in possession of approximately 20 wax folds of suspected heroin and a pair of bolt cutters. He was charged with theft, possession of a controlled dangerous substance (heroin), and possession of burglary tools. He was processed and placed on a warrant, in accordance with State of New Jersey Criminal Justice Reform guidelines, and was transported to the Cape May County Correctional Facility.
Plasencia-Gonzalez was also arrested by North Wildwood police June 24 by Detective Joseph Kopetsky and charged with four counts of theft, possession of burglary tools, possession of drug paraphernalia for stealing bicycles and cutting locks throughout the city. He also had multiple warrants for his arrest at the time and was placed in the Cape May County Correctional Facility.
The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.