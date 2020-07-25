MTPD Logo

COURT HOUSE - During the week of June 15-21, 2020, the members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated 571 calls for service, averaging 81 per day. During the week a total of 15 adults were arrested for various offenses.

The following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service which occurred during the week:

Monday, June 15, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Massachusetts Avenue, Burleigh

Fire Call - Route 9 South, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

DWI - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Fire Call - Springdale Court, Swainton

Motor Vehicle Crash - Avalon Boulevard, Swainton

Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Tuesday, June 16, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 North, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Priest Boulevard, Rio Grande

DWI - Route 47 South, Goshen

Theft - Reagans Run, Swainton

Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Missing Person - Crest Haven Road, CMCH

Criminal Mischief - Indian Trail, Burleigh

Fraud - Parkside Drive, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Threats - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Thursday, June 18, 2020:

DWI - Route 47 South, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Friday, June 19, 2020:

Shoplifting - Walmart, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Reeds Beach Road, CMCH

Saturday, June 20, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Maryland Avenue, Whitesboro

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Burglary - Route 9 North, Swainton

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, CMCH

DWI - Shunpike Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Cottonwood Drive, CMCH

Sunday, June 21, 2020:

Criminal Mischief - School Lane, Rio Grande

Trespassing - Route 9 South, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - North 5th Street, Rio Grande

Theft - Vermont Avenue, Rio Grande

Middle Township Police Adult Weekly Arrest Report

June 15-21, 2020

Lee Thompson, 34, from Mays Landing, NJ was arrested on June 15th by Patrolman Cuomo on an Active Warrant.

Dylan A. Gallo, 26, from Villas, NJ was arrested on June 15th by Patrolman Mueller on Active Warrants.

Horace T. Parquer, 30, from Court House, NJ was arrested on June 15th by Patrolman Cuomo and charged with Possession of CDS and Driving While Intoxicated.

Gregory M. Schuima, 20, from Southampton, PA was arrested on June 16th by Patrolman Mueller and charged with Possession of CDS and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Dennis P. Jackson, 56, from Del Haven, NJ was arrested on June 16th by Patrolman Cuomo and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Dylan A. Gallo, 26, from Villas, NJ was arrested on June 16th by Patrolman Eskander on an Active Warrant.

Lori Zamichieli, 37, from Goshen, NJ was arrested on June 18th by Patrolman Runyon and charged with Eluding Officer, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Driving While Intoxicated.

Jenniferlyn Zgura, 33, from Court House, NJ was arrested on June 18th by Patrolman Sunderhauf and charged with Possession of Marijuana under 50 Grams, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Driving While Intoxicated.

Lisa Zgura, 35, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on June 18th by Patrolman Sunderhauf and charged with Possession of Marijuana under 50 Grams.

Jerry Murphy Jr, 41, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on June 19th by Corporal Pastore and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe, and an Active Warrant.

Dawn Cerasi, 54, from Villas, NJ was arrested on June 19th by Patrolman Cuomo and charged with Shoplifting and Conspiracy.

Edward Winning, 55, from Villas, NJ was arrested on June 19th by Patrolman Cuomo and charged with Shoplifting and Conspiracy.

David A. Barr, 29, from Cherry Hill, NJ was arrested on June 20th by Patrolman Cuomo and charged with Possession of Prescription Legend Drugs 4 or less.

Anthony Pimpinella, 25, from Del Haven, NJ was arrested on June 20th by Patrolman Vendetta and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Brandon J. Myszka, 19, from Levittown, PA was arrested on June 21st by Patrolman Geiger and charged with Possession of Marijuana under 50 Grams.

It should be noted that the above individuals are only charged with the above-mentioned offenses and are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. This report only contains individuals that were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen signed complaints.

