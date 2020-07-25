COURT HOUSE - During the week of June 15-21, 2020, the members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated 571 calls for service, averaging 81 per day. During the week a total of 15 adults were arrested for various offenses.
The following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service which occurred during the week:
Monday, June 15, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Massachusetts Avenue, Burleigh
Fire Call - Route 9 South, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
DWI - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Fire Call - Springdale Court, Swainton
Motor Vehicle Crash - Avalon Boulevard, Swainton
Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Tuesday, June 16, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 North, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Priest Boulevard, Rio Grande
DWI - Route 47 South, Goshen
Theft - Reagans Run, Swainton
Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Missing Person - Crest Haven Road, CMCH
Criminal Mischief - Indian Trail, Burleigh
Fraud - Parkside Drive, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Threats - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Thursday, June 18, 2020:
DWI - Route 47 South, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Friday, June 19, 2020:
Shoplifting - Walmart, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Reeds Beach Road, CMCH
Saturday, June 20, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Maryland Avenue, Whitesboro
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Burglary - Route 9 North, Swainton
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, CMCH
DWI - Shunpike Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Cottonwood Drive, CMCH
Sunday, June 21, 2020:
Criminal Mischief - School Lane, Rio Grande
Trespassing - Route 9 South, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - North 5th Street, Rio Grande
Theft - Vermont Avenue, Rio Grande
Middle Township Police Adult Weekly Arrest Report
June 15-21, 2020
Lee Thompson, 34, from Mays Landing, NJ was arrested on June 15th by Patrolman Cuomo on an Active Warrant.
Dylan A. Gallo, 26, from Villas, NJ was arrested on June 15th by Patrolman Mueller on Active Warrants.
Horace T. Parquer, 30, from Court House, NJ was arrested on June 15th by Patrolman Cuomo and charged with Possession of CDS and Driving While Intoxicated.
Gregory M. Schuima, 20, from Southampton, PA was arrested on June 16th by Patrolman Mueller and charged with Possession of CDS and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Dennis P. Jackson, 56, from Del Haven, NJ was arrested on June 16th by Patrolman Cuomo and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Dylan A. Gallo, 26, from Villas, NJ was arrested on June 16th by Patrolman Eskander on an Active Warrant.
Lori Zamichieli, 37, from Goshen, NJ was arrested on June 18th by Patrolman Runyon and charged with Eluding Officer, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Driving While Intoxicated.
Jenniferlyn Zgura, 33, from Court House, NJ was arrested on June 18th by Patrolman Sunderhauf and charged with Possession of Marijuana under 50 Grams, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Driving While Intoxicated.
Lisa Zgura, 35, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on June 18th by Patrolman Sunderhauf and charged with Possession of Marijuana under 50 Grams.
Jerry Murphy Jr, 41, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on June 19th by Corporal Pastore and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe, and an Active Warrant.
Dawn Cerasi, 54, from Villas, NJ was arrested on June 19th by Patrolman Cuomo and charged with Shoplifting and Conspiracy.
Edward Winning, 55, from Villas, NJ was arrested on June 19th by Patrolman Cuomo and charged with Shoplifting and Conspiracy.
David A. Barr, 29, from Cherry Hill, NJ was arrested on June 20th by Patrolman Cuomo and charged with Possession of Prescription Legend Drugs 4 or less.
Anthony Pimpinella, 25, from Del Haven, NJ was arrested on June 20th by Patrolman Vendetta and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Brandon J. Myszka, 19, from Levittown, PA was arrested on June 21st by Patrolman Geiger and charged with Possession of Marijuana under 50 Grams.
It should be noted that the above individuals are only charged with the above-mentioned offenses and are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. This report only contains individuals that were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen signed complaints.