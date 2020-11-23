LTPD LOGO-USE THIS ONE

VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 738 calls, averaging a total of 106 calls per day. 

According to a release, police also made a total of 9 arrests during this period. Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:

10-5-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 4

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 6

Public Services – 52

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Criminal Mischief – Willow Dr., North Cape May

10-6-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 2

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 24

Public Services - 72

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

DWI – Sandman Blvd. & Route 9, Cape May

10-7-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 4

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 7

Public Services - 95

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Fraud – Brynmawr Ave., North Cape May

Fraud – Bayshore Rd., Villas

Criminal Mischief – Myrtle Ave., Erma

10-8-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 8

Fire Related Calls - 0

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 2

Public Services - 85

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Simple Assault – Town Bank Rd., North Cape May

Fraud- Delaware Ave., Villas

Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., Villas

10-9-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 4

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 3

Traffic Enforcement - 6

Public Services - 75

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Fraud – Star Ave., Villas

Fraud – Jennings Ave., Villas

10-10-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 4

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 5

Public Services - 44

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

Fraud – Misty Lane, North Cape May

Criminal Mischief – Town Bank Rd., North Cape May

Criminal Mischief – E. Pacific Ave., Villas

DWI – Fulling Mill & Bayshore Rds., Villas

10-11-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 4

Fire Related Calls - 4

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 5

Public Services - 65

Domestic Violence Incidents - 4

Theft – Briarwood Dr., Erma

Weekly Adult Arrest Report

 10-5-20

  • Robert H. Kabusk/33, North Cape May, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order
  • Brittni M. Hamilton/28, Atlantic City, NJ - Possession of CDS, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Manufacture/Distribute/Dispense Synthetic Cannabinoid, Obtain/Possess Synthetic Cannabinoid Contempt, Contempt of Court

 10-6-20

  • Adrian D. Brown/53, Fishing Creek, NJ – Possession of CDS, Possession of 50g or Less of Marijuana, Manufacture/Distribute/Dispense, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Distribute/Possess/Manufacture Paraphernalia, Possession with Intent to Use/Sell Hypodermic Syringes.
  • Charles H. Esher/62, Cape May, NJ - DWI
  • Lee C. Bethea/25, Sicklerville, NJ - Contempt of Court

 10-8-20

  • John N. Perian/38, Villas, NJ - Contempt of Court, Simple Assault

 10-10-20

  • Nicholas D. Grone/30, Villas, NJ - DWI

10-11-20

  • Julie M. McElfresh/20, Cape May, NJ - Theft, Credit Card Theft

