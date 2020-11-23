VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 738 calls, averaging a total of 106 calls per day.
According to a release, police also made a total of 9 arrests during this period. Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:
10-5-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 6
Public Services – 52
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Criminal Mischief – Willow Dr., North Cape May
10-6-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 2
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 24
Public Services - 72
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
DWI – Sandman Blvd. & Route 9, Cape May
10-7-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 7
Public Services - 95
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Fraud – Brynmawr Ave., North Cape May
Fraud – Bayshore Rd., Villas
Criminal Mischief – Myrtle Ave., Erma
10-8-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 8
Fire Related Calls - 0
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 2
Public Services - 85
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Simple Assault – Town Bank Rd., North Cape May
Fraud- Delaware Ave., Villas
Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., Villas
10-9-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 3
Traffic Enforcement - 6
Public Services - 75
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Fraud – Star Ave., Villas
Fraud – Jennings Ave., Villas
10-10-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 5
Public Services - 44
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
Fraud – Misty Lane, North Cape May
Criminal Mischief – Town Bank Rd., North Cape May
Criminal Mischief – E. Pacific Ave., Villas
DWI – Fulling Mill & Bayshore Rds., Villas
10-11-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 4
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 5
Public Services - 65
Domestic Violence Incidents - 4
Theft – Briarwood Dr., Erma
Weekly Adult Arrest Report
10-5-20
- Robert H. Kabusk/33, North Cape May, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order
- Brittni M. Hamilton/28, Atlantic City, NJ - Possession of CDS, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Manufacture/Distribute/Dispense Synthetic Cannabinoid, Obtain/Possess Synthetic Cannabinoid Contempt, Contempt of Court
10-6-20
- Adrian D. Brown/53, Fishing Creek, NJ – Possession of CDS, Possession of 50g or Less of Marijuana, Manufacture/Distribute/Dispense, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Distribute/Possess/Manufacture Paraphernalia, Possession with Intent to Use/Sell Hypodermic Syringes.
- Charles H. Esher/62, Cape May, NJ - DWI
- Lee C. Bethea/25, Sicklerville, NJ - Contempt of Court
10-8-20
- John N. Perian/38, Villas, NJ - Contempt of Court, Simple Assault
10-10-20
- Nicholas D. Grone/30, Villas, NJ - DWI
10-11-20
- Julie M. McElfresh/20, Cape May, NJ - Theft, Credit Card Theft