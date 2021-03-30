GLOUCESTER COUNTY - A North Wildwood man faces several charges after Gloucester County officials said he attempted to lure a 14-year-old girl into performing sexual acts for money, CBS 3, in Philadelphia, reports.
Officials said Robert Reinhart, 52, contacted an undercover investigator with the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office who was posing as the teen's adult sister and requested to pay $300 to engage in sexual acts with the 14-year-old.
Reinhart tried to meet the teenager in West Deptford, Gloucester County, where he said he would rent a hotel room and bring condoms, according to officials.
Reinhart was arrested at his home, in North Wildwood, and charged with attempted human trafficking of a child, luring of a child, and attempted sexual assault.
The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.