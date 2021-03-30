Arrest Image

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

GLOUCESTER COUNTY - A North Wildwood man faces several charges after Gloucester County officials said he attempted to lure a 14-year-old girl into performing sexual acts for money, CBS 3, in Philadelphia, reports.

Officials said Robert Reinhart, 52, contacted an undercover investigator with the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office who was posing as the teen's adult sister and requested to pay $300 to engage in sexual acts with the 14-year-old. 

Reinhart tried to meet the teenager in West Deptford, Gloucester County, where he said he would rent a hotel room and bring condoms, according to officials.

Reinhart was arrested at his home, in North Wildwood, and charged with attempted human trafficking of a child, luring of a child, and attempted sexual assault. 

Read full story here.

The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments