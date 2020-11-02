COURT HOUSE - Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Chief Christopher Leusner, of the Middle Township Police Department, announced the arrest of 28-year-old Christopher Eggermont, of Middle Township.
According to a release, Eggermont was charged Oct. 28 with one count of aggravated sexual assault, a crime of the first degree, one count of sexual assault, a crime of the second degree, three counts of criminal sexual contact, a crime of the fourth degree, and one count of endangering the welfare of a child, a crime of the second degree. These charges were a result of an investigation conducted by the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and detectives from the Middle Township Police Department involving the alleged sexual assault of a juvenile victim.
Eggermont Oct. 29 was arrested and processed on the charges and is currently being lodged at the Cape May County Correctional Center.
Prosecutor Sutherland advises persons convicted of a first-degree crime are subject to a term of imprisonment of 10 to 20 years in New Jersey State Prison. Persons convicted of a second-degree crime are subject to a term of imprisonment of 5 to 10 years in New Jersey State Prison.
Prosecutor Sutherland advises this is an ongoing investigation and urges anyone who has additional information relating to this investigation to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, at (609) 465-1135, the Middle Township Police Department, at (609) 465-8700, or report it anonymously through the Cape May County Sheriff’s Tip Line, at cmcsheriff.net and click on anonymous tip, or through the Cape May County Crime Stoppers, at (609) 889-3597.
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person(s) named is innocent unless proven otherwise.