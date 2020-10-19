VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of547 calls, averaging a total of 79 calls per day. Police also made a total of 9 arrests during this period. Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:
9-21-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 10
Public Services – 50
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Fraud – Brynmawr Ave., North Cape May
9-22-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 0
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 4
Traffic Enforcement - 7
Public Services - 44
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Theft – Willow Dr., North Cape May
Narcotic Drug Laws – Rose Lane, Villas
DWI – Bayshore Rd., Villas
9-23-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 2
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 10
Public Services - 48
Domestic Violence Incidents - 5
Fraud – Cove Dr., North Cape May
9-24-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 3
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 8
Public Services - 35
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Criminal Mischief – E. Pacific Ave., Villas
9-25-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 10
Public Services - 42
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Fraud – Town Bank Rd., North Cape May
Criminal Mischief – Mimosa Dr., North Cape May
9-26-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 8
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 3
Traffic Enforcement - 6
Public Services - 34
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
Criminal Mischief – McKinley Ave., Villas
DWI – Millman Lane & Schellinger Ave., Villas
9-27-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 6
Fire Related Calls - 5
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 9
Public Services - 49
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Theft – W. Rio Grande Ave., Shawcrest
DWI – Town Bank Rd. & Beachhurst Dr., North Cape May
Lower Township Weekly Adult Arrest Report
9-21-20
- Brian E. Chase/33, Cold Spring, NJ - Contempt of Court
9-22-20
- Theodore P. Mullin Jr./73, Villas, NJ - DWI, Revocation for Refusal to Submit to Breath Test
- Joseph W. Palmisano/38, Villas, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order, Criminal Mischief
9-23-20
- Christoph R. Duffy/53, Villas, NJ – Possession of CDS, Distribute Prescription Legend Drug 5-1000, Weapon Possession - Defaced Firearm, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Possession/Distribution Hypodermic Needle, Manufacture/Distribute/Dispense - Heroin/Cocaine< .5oz, Manufacture Methamphetamine < 1/2 Oz, Manufacture/Distribute/Dispense - Other I II III IV
9-26-20
- Bridget A. Guinan/58, North Cape May, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order, Harassment, Disorderly Conduct
- Brittany E. Rhein/31, Leesburg, NJ – DWI, Driving Without Driver's License, Exam Etc.
- Bridget A. Guinan/58, North Cape May, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order
9-27-20
- Samantha D. Matthews/34, Cape May, NJ - DWI
- Jose L. Sola/40, Erma,NJ - Possession of 50g or Less of Marijuana, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Drug Possession by Motor Vehicle Operator, Driving After License Suspended/Revoked
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.