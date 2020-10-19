LTPD LOGO-USE THIS ONE

VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of547 calls, averaging a total of 79 calls per day. Police also made a total of 9 arrests during this period. Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:

9-21-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 4

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 10

Public Services – 50

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Fraud – Brynmawr Ave., North Cape May

9-22-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 4

Fire Related Calls - 0

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 4

Traffic Enforcement - 7

Public Services - 44

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Theft – Willow Dr., North Cape May

Narcotic Drug Laws – Rose Lane, Villas

DWI – Bayshore Rd., Villas

9-23-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 2

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 10

Public Services - 48

Domestic Violence Incidents - 5

Fraud – Cove Dr., North Cape May

9-24-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 3

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 8

Public Services - 35

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Criminal Mischief – E. Pacific Ave., Villas

9-25-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 4

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 10

Public Services - 42

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Fraud – Town Bank Rd., North Cape May

Criminal Mischief – Mimosa Dr., North Cape May

9-26-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 8

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 3

Traffic Enforcement - 6

Public Services - 34

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

Criminal Mischief – McKinley Ave., Villas

DWI – Millman Lane & Schellinger Ave., Villas

9-27-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 6

Fire Related Calls - 5

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 9

Public Services - 49

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Theft – W. Rio Grande Ave., Shawcrest

DWI – Town Bank Rd. & Beachhurst Dr., North Cape May

Lower Township Weekly Adult Arrest Report

9-21-20

  • Brian E. Chase/33, Cold Spring, NJ - Contempt of Court

9-22-20

  • Theodore P. Mullin Jr./73, Villas, NJ - DWI, Revocation for Refusal to Submit to Breath Test
  • Joseph W. Palmisano/38, Villas, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order, Criminal Mischief

 9-23-20

  • Christoph R. Duffy/53, Villas, NJ – Possession of CDS, Distribute Prescription Legend Drug 5-1000, Weapon Possession - Defaced Firearm, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Possession/Distribution Hypodermic Needle, Manufacture/Distribute/Dispense - Heroin/Cocaine< .5oz, Manufacture Methamphetamine < 1/2 Oz, Manufacture/Distribute/Dispense - Other I II III IV

 9-26-20

  • Bridget A. Guinan/58, North Cape May, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order, Harassment, Disorderly Conduct
  • Brittany E. Rhein/31, Leesburg, NJ – DWI, Driving Without Driver's License, Exam Etc.
  • Bridget A. Guinan/58, North Cape May, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order

 9-27-20

  • Samantha D. Matthews/34, Cape May, NJ - DWI
  • Jose L. Sola/40, Erma,NJ - Possession of 50g or Less of Marijuana, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Drug Possession by Motor Vehicle Operator, Driving After License Suspended/Revoked

The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.

