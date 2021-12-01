Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 16 indictments Nov. 30.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Owen H. Shelton and David J. Craver were jointly indicted for conspiracy and possession of a CDS, cocaine. Both counts were third degree.
Chelsy M. Martin faces two second-degree counts of theft by extortion. The incident occurred in Ocean City in June.
James E. Grottola was named in a two-count indictment for theft of a credit card, fourth degree, and fraudulent use of a credit card, third degree.
Maxine C. Marshall and Katya G. Simonsen were indicted on two counts of third-degree conspiracy, one count of third-degree burglary, and one count of third-degree possession of a CDS, buprenorphine. Simonsen is also facing a fourth-degree count for making a false report to law enforcement.
Todd M. Hostetter was indicted for second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, a 9 mm handgun.
Karl S. Kroger faces three counts of third-degree possession of a CDS, heroin and para-fluorofentanyl.
Jodi L. Piccioni was indicted on one second-degree count of eluding police.
Clarence Jones was named in a six-count indictment with four third-degree counts for aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, and possession of a CDS, two counts. The indictment also contains two fourth-degree counts for unlawful possession of a weapon, a hammer, and certain person.
Jones was previously convicted in Atlantic County in 2008 for distribution of a CDS. The drugs involved in his two counts for possession were methamphetamine and cocaine.
Charles J. Raech faces a second-degree count for unlawful possession of a weapon, a Glock 43.
Anthony F. Fox was indicted on two counts of third-degree possession of a CDS, fentanyl and alprazolam.
Virginia Gheorghita, Ana Galesic, Botan Balaban, and Katarina Zirdum were jointly indicted for theft and conspiracy to commit theft. Both counts were third degree.
Charles M. Oglesby was indicted on a single count of third-degree possession of a CDS, alprazolam.
Daniel Salmoran-Candela faces four third-degree counts, two for exhibiting a fake government ID and two for tampering with government documents. The documents mentioned were a Social Security card and a permanent card.
Marangeli Medina was indicted on one count of third-degree possession of a CDS, methamphetamine.
Marion Mills faces a nine-count indictment with three counts of third-degree aggravated assault, another count of aggravated assault in the fourth degree, one count of resisting arrest, third degree, three fourth-degree counts of throwing bodily fluids, and one fourth-degree count for obstructing the administration of law.
Charles Ledbetter, Jamel Johnson, Thomere L. Jackson-Hubbard, and Vincent Jackson were jointly named in 14 counts, including two first-degree counts for robbery and using a juvenile in a crime, along with seven second-degree counts for conspiracy, three separate burglaries, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, a Ruger 9 mm pistol, and aggravated assault.
The indictment names them all in three third-degree counts for receiving stolen property, criminal mischief, and hindering apprehension. They all also face fourth-degree counts for aggravated assault and possession of a prohibited weapon, hollow-point bullets.