ED. NOTE: Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 27 indictments Jan. 5.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A certain person charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Dominac A. Catarcio was indicted on four counts of possession of a CDS in the third degree. The drugs listed were methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and lysergic acid diethylamide, a hallucinogenic.
Clarence A. Pike faces a second-degree count for possession of a CDS, methamphetamine, with intent to distribute within 500 feet of public property, along with two third-degree counts for possession of a CDS and possession with intent to distribute.
Eric R. Osmundsen was indicted for third-degree receiving stolen property.
Jeffrey A. Tellgren was named in a three-count indictment for aggravated assault and resisting arrest, both counts third degree, and fourth-degree obstruction of the administration of law.
Jonathan B. Murphy faces two counts of possession of a CDS, third degree. The drugs listed were methamphetamine and buprenorphine.
Alexa R. Hasselman was indicted for fourth-degree aggravated assault on a police officer, in Lower Township.
Kristina Fatcher is named in an indictment for second-degree burglary and third-degree aggravated assault.
Andrew E. Santiago faces a seven-count indictment. Three counts are for aggravated assault, one each in the second, third, and fourth degree.
He is also named in two additional third-degree counts for resisting arrest and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, along with two fourth-degree counts for unlawful possession of a weapon and throwing bodily fluids.
The charges are related to a domestic violence incident, in Lower Township, in June. The weapon was a black leather belt.
Rashaun A. Turner was named in one count of second-degree eluding police in a motor vehicle, in Middle Township, in May.
Jason Able-Lewis was convicted of possession with intent to distribute, in Pennsylvania. He was found in possession of a folding knife, in Wildwood Crest, in July. The indictment is for certain person in the fourth degree.
Efrain Ramos Jr. and Jeremias Negron-Quiles were separately indicted for one count of possession of a CDS in the third degree.
Angel F. O’Neill-Santiago faces two counts of possession of a CDS, heroin and PCP, both counts third degree. The indictment also contains two additional counts in the fourth degree for obstruction of the administration of law and hindering apprehension.
Rachel Harkin and Nathaniel Weiss were indicted together for third-degree possession of a CDS, fentanyl. Weiss also faces counts for possession of a CDS, heroin, possession within 1,000 feet of a school, and possession with intent to distribute, all counts third degree.
Charles Arena was indicted for two counts of second-degree aggravated assault on two separate victims. Both counts are third degree.
Joshua London faces two third-degree counts for conspiracy and criminal mischief. The conspiracy count involves an unidentified codefendant.
The indictment says London did more than $2,000 worth of damage to a motor vehicle, in Wildwood.
Christopher L. Dunnaway was named in a four-count indictment on two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, along with fourth-degree counts for forgery and theft of a credit card.
John Eck and Edwin Ralston jointly face third-degree counts for possession of a CDS, heroin. Eck also faces third-degree counts for possession of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute. A second-degree count was added for Eck for intent to distribute within 500 feet of a school.
Terence L. Dore was named in a six-count indictment, including first-degree robbery, third-degree terroristic threats, and criminal restraint, along with third-degree possession of a weapon, a knife, for unlawful purposes.
There are also two fourth-degree counts for unlawful possession of a weapon and certain person. Dore was convicted, in 2006, for distribution of a CDS.
Jennifer Zgura faces two third-degree counts for aggravated assault and resisting arrest.
Michael J. Wall was indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS, cocaine, along with four fourth-degree counts for theft, resisting arrest, obstructing the administration of law, and shoplifting.
Edward Davies and Brian Ciccimaro were jointly named in five counts of an indictment for receiving stolen property, theft, conspiracy, two counts, and possession of a CDS, methamphetamine.
Kevin Cooper was indicted for possession with intent to distribute marijuana, fourth degree.
Renato F. Creta faces one count of fourth-degree possession of a prohibited weapon, metal knuckles.
Dennis P. Urick was indicted on 11 counts, including five counts of making terroristic threats, third degree, along with third-degree resisting arrest.
All other counts were fourth-degree, including two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of throwing bodily fluids, and a count of criminal mischief.
Tree L. Braxton and Devante Price face third-degree conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute a CDS. The incident involved marijuana, in Ocean City.
Jacklyn Kelly and Michael Glinecke were indicted together for third-degree possession of a CDS, methamphetamine. Glinecke was also named in a count for fourth-degree hindering apprehension.