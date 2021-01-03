MTPD Logo

COURT HOUSE - During the week of Nov. 16-22, 2020, the members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated 494 calls for service, averaging 70 per day. During the week a total of 9 adults were arrested for various offenses.

According to a release, the following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service which occurred during the week:

Monday, November 16, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash – Stone Harbor Blvd, CMCH

Theft – South 5th Street, Rio Grande

Fire Call – Route 47 South, Dias Creek

Burglary – Hand Avenue, CMCH

Theft – Hand Avenue, CMCH

Theft – Route 47 South, Green Creek

Threats – West Shellbay Avenue, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Dias Creek

Shoplifting – Home Depot, Burleigh

Tuesday, November 17, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 North, Swainton

Threats – Route 9 South, Edgewood

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Burglary – Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Missing Person – Stagecoach Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Wednesday, November 18, 2020:

Fire Call – West Dunbar Street, Whitesboro

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande

DWI – Route 47 South, Green Creek

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Harassment – Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Thursday, November 19, 2020:

Missing Person – Stone Harbor Blvd, CMCH

Fire Call – West Dunbar Street, Whitesboro

Motor Vehicle Crash – Bayshore Road, Del Haven

Motor Vehicle Crash – Indian Trail, Burleigh

Friday, November 20, 2020:

Missing Person – Stagecoach Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Green Creek

Motor Vehicle Crash – Goshen Road, Goshen

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 North, Goshen

Motor Vehicle Crash – South Main Street, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash – Crest Haven Road, CMCH

Theft – Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Saturday, November 21, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash – Stone Harbor Blvd, CMCH

Shoplifting – Walmart, Rio Grande

Shoplifting – Game Stop, Rio Grande

Sunday, November 22, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash – Golf Club Road, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash – Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Middle Township Police Department Adul Arrests

Nov. 16-22

Cory M. Martinelli, 21, from Whitesboro, NJ was arrested on November 16th by Officer Cuomo and charged with Possession of Prohibited Weapons and Devices.

Clarence A. Pike, 38, from Del Haven, NJ was arrested on November 16th by Officer Cuomo and charged with Possession of CDS, Distribution of CDS, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Carlee E. Bastian, 34, from Cape May, NJ was arrested on November 18th by Patrolman DeCecco and charged with DWI.

Timothy A. Bartell, 29, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on November 19th by Patrolman McInnis and charged with DWI.

William M. Urquhart, 20, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on November 20th by Detective Saettler and charged with Criminal Mischief.

Branden Manyak, 27, from Burleigh, NJ was arrested on November 20th by Patrolman Bradley and charged with Shoplifting and Conspiracy.

Edgar Argos, 33, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on November 21st by Patrolman Russ and charged with Shoplifting.

Marquel Matthews, 20, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on November 21st by Officer Cuomo and charged with Possession of Marijuana Under 50 Grams and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Edwin M. Ralston Jr., 36, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested by Patrolman Bradley on an active warrant and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Theft, and Criminal Mischief.

The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.

