COURT HOUSE - During the week of Nov. 16-22, 2020, the members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated 494 calls for service, averaging 70 per day. During the week a total of 9 adults were arrested for various offenses.
According to a release, the following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service which occurred during the week:
Monday, November 16, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash – Stone Harbor Blvd, CMCH
Theft – South 5th Street, Rio Grande
Fire Call – Route 47 South, Dias Creek
Burglary – Hand Avenue, CMCH
Theft – Hand Avenue, CMCH
Theft – Route 47 South, Green Creek
Threats – West Shellbay Avenue, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Dias Creek
Shoplifting – Home Depot, Burleigh
Tuesday, November 17, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 North, Swainton
Threats – Route 9 South, Edgewood
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Burglary – Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Missing Person – Stagecoach Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Wednesday, November 18, 2020:
Fire Call – West Dunbar Street, Whitesboro
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande
DWI – Route 47 South, Green Creek
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Harassment – Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Thursday, November 19, 2020:
Missing Person – Stone Harbor Blvd, CMCH
Fire Call – West Dunbar Street, Whitesboro
Motor Vehicle Crash – Bayshore Road, Del Haven
Motor Vehicle Crash – Indian Trail, Burleigh
Friday, November 20, 2020:
Missing Person – Stagecoach Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Green Creek
Motor Vehicle Crash – Goshen Road, Goshen
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 North, Goshen
Motor Vehicle Crash – South Main Street, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash – Crest Haven Road, CMCH
Theft – Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Saturday, November 21, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash – Stone Harbor Blvd, CMCH
Shoplifting – Walmart, Rio Grande
Shoplifting – Game Stop, Rio Grande
Sunday, November 22, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash – Golf Club Road, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash – Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Middle Township Police Department Adul Arrests
Nov. 16-22
Cory M. Martinelli, 21, from Whitesboro, NJ was arrested on November 16th by Officer Cuomo and charged with Possession of Prohibited Weapons and Devices.
Clarence A. Pike, 38, from Del Haven, NJ was arrested on November 16th by Officer Cuomo and charged with Possession of CDS, Distribution of CDS, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Carlee E. Bastian, 34, from Cape May, NJ was arrested on November 18th by Patrolman DeCecco and charged with DWI.
Timothy A. Bartell, 29, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on November 19th by Patrolman McInnis and charged with DWI.
William M. Urquhart, 20, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on November 20th by Detective Saettler and charged with Criminal Mischief.
Branden Manyak, 27, from Burleigh, NJ was arrested on November 20th by Patrolman Bradley and charged with Shoplifting and Conspiracy.
Edgar Argos, 33, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on November 21st by Patrolman Russ and charged with Shoplifting.
Marquel Matthews, 20, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on November 21st by Officer Cuomo and charged with Possession of Marijuana Under 50 Grams and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Edwin M. Ralston Jr., 36, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested by Patrolman Bradley on an active warrant and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Theft, and Criminal Mischief.
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.