COURT HOUSE - Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland, Middle Township Police Chief Christopher Leusner and Cape May County Sheriff Robert Nolan announced the arrests of Braden Manyak, 27, and Niki Kelley, 29, both of Rio Grande, for distribution of methamphetamine.
According to a release, these arrests were the result of an investigation targeting the narcotics distribution activities of Manyak throughout Cape May County. This cooperative investigation was initiated by the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Task Force, and was assisted by the Cape May County Sheriff's Office, the Middle Township Police Street Crimes Unit and the Drug Enforcement Administration resident Atlantic City Office.
A Superior Court search warrant was executed Nov. 19 by the Cape May County Regional SWAT Team, at Manyak's residence, on the 3000 block of Shunpike Road, in Rio Grande. As a result of this investigation, distribution levels of methamphetamine, along with packaging materials consisted with the distribution of methamphetamine, were recovered from the residence.
Manyak and Kelley were both charged with possession of methamphetamine, a crime of the third degree, distribution of methamphetamine, a crime of the second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, a crime of the fourth degree, and distribution within 500ft of a certain public place, a crime of the second degree. Manyak and Kelley were processed and lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Center.
Also arrested during this investigation was Ian Harris, 40, of Rio Grande. Harris was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a crime of the third degree, and was processed and released on a summons, pending court proceedings.
Sutherland stated that his office will continue to work hand in hand with the county sheriff, local municipalities, state, and federal agencies to target anyone selling illegal controlled dangerous substances. Sutherland continues to urge the citizens of Cape May County to report any information regarding illegal drug activity and or any criminal activity within the community, and this information can be reported anonymously through the Cape May Sheriff's Tip Line, at cmcsheriff.net, and click on anonymous tip, or through Cape May County Crime Stoppers, at (609) 889-3597, or the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, at (609) 465-1135.