VILLAS - Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Chief William Priole, of the Lower Township Police Department, announced an ongoing death investigation on Cardinal Avenue, in Villas.
According to a release, during the morning of Jan. 4, the Lower Township Police Department responded to a residence to check the well-being of the occupants. Upon arrival, officers found two dead individuals.
Detectives from the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office and the Lower Township Police Department immediately responded and are conducting an investigation, as of Jan. 4. Sutherland stated this investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released, once it is developed. Sutherland also said there is no threat to the public at this time, but Cardinal Avenue may be closed until the investigation is completed.
Sutherland urges anyone who may have information regarding this death investigation to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, at (609) 465-1135, or the Lower Township Police Department, at (609) 886-1619, or report it anonymously through the Cape May County Sheriff’s Tip Line, at cmcsheriff.net, and click on anonymous tip, or through the Cape May County Crime Stoppers, (609) 889-3597.