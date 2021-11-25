WILDWOOD – A vehicle stop in the early morning hours of Nov. 23 led to the arrest of a parolee who had removed his ankle monitor, Wildwood Police said.
Luis Rosario, the driver, took police on a foot chase after the stop and hid in a nearby dumpster, but was ultimately taken into custody, according to a release from Wildwood Police.
Rosario, 35, who police say lives in Rio Grande, was charged with fourth-degree resisting arrest and obstruction of justice, a disorderly persons offense.
Police say they made the stop in the 4600 block of New Jersey Avenue at 4:20 a.m. to confirm that Rosario maintained an active warrant for violation of parole.
An earlier contact with Rosario led police to discover he had removed the ankle monitor, which was issued as a condition of his parole, and left his residence, causing the issuance of the warrant, police said.
Rosario, who works in maintenance, was issued his new charges on a summons, but sent to Cape May County jail on the no bail warrant, the release stated.
The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is presumed innocent unless proven otherwise.