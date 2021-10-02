Wildwood- The following are the adult arrests made by the City of Wildwood Police Department during the first two weeks of September.
“There were a total of 2,766 calls for service in the first two weeks of September, which is an average of approximately 184 calls per day,” stated Wildwood Police Department Chief Robert Regalbuto. Below is a list of some of the calls for service during this time period:
81 motor vehicle stops, 14 motor vehicle accidents, 17 thefts, 7 assaults, 3 burglaries, and 91 medical assists.
Arrest Date
Name
Address
Age
Charge
09/01/2021
Riegg, Mark
Atco, NJ
42
Simple Assault
09/02/2021
Lucci, Sherre
Asbury Park, NJ
41
Disorderly Conduct
09/02/2021
Butler, Helen
Wildwood, NJ
39
Simple Assault
09/03/2021
Thomas, Jason
Erdenhien, PA
19
Fugitive from Justice
09/03/2021
Muniz-Rodriguez, Duel
Wildwood, NJ
29
Bench Warrant
09/03/2021
Redden, Johnathan
Mt. Laurel, NJ
32
Bench Warrant
09/03/2021
Kosak, Brittany
Wildwood, NJ
29
Bench Warrant
09/03/2021
Petricevich, Ronnie
Staten Island, NY
51
Disorderly Conduct
09/03/2021
Helton, Jonathan
Villas NJ
20
Disorderly Conduct
09/03/2021
Benigno, Stacy
Rio Grande, NJ
53
Driving While Intoxicated
09/03/2021
Dovidio, Anthony
Philadelphia, PA
18
Disorderly Conduct
09/04/2021
Jaworsky, Regina
Hickory, NC
32
Unlawful Poss/Weapons
09/04/2021
Duley, Randy
Silver Springs, Florida
37
Poss. CDS
09/04/2021
Leve, Charles
North Wildwood, NJ
34
Poss. CDS
09/10/2021
Savage, Michele
Collegeville, PA
44
Simple Assault
09/10/2021
Pagan, Angel
Philadelphia, PA
23
Unlawful Poss/Weapons
09/10/2021
Ledbetter, Charles
Salem, NJ
20
Robbery
09/11/2021
Mills, Marion
Wildwood, NJ
21
Obstruction
09/11/2021
Reyes, Jose
Philadelphia, Pa
30
Driving While Intoxicated
09/11/2021
Franklin, Khasandra
Philadelphia, PA
25
Bench Warrant
09/12/2021
Skane, Gregory
Wildwood, NJ
45
Unlawful Poss/Weapons
09/14/2021
Grillo, Richard
Wildwood NJ
44
Unlawful Poss/Weapons
09/14/2021
Kendrick, Mark
Wildwood, NJ
44
Simple Assault
09/15/2021
Johnson, James
Vineland, NJ
20
Robbery
The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise.