Wildwood- The following are the adult arrests made by the City of Wildwood Police Department during the first two weeks of September.

“There were a total of 2,766 calls for service in the first two weeks of September, which is an average of approximately 184 calls per day,” stated Wildwood Police Department Chief Robert Regalbuto. Below is a list of some of the calls for service during this time period:

81 motor vehicle stops, 14 motor vehicle accidents, 17 thefts, 7 assaults, 3 burglaries, and 91 medical assists.  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arrest Date

Name

Address

Age

Charge

09/01/2021          

Riegg, Mark

Atco,  NJ

42

       Simple Assault 

09/02/2021          

Lucci, Sherre

Asbury Park,  NJ

41

       Disorderly Conduct 

09/02/2021          

Butler, Helen

Wildwood,  NJ

39

       Simple Assault 

09/03/2021          

Thomas, Jason

Erdenhien, PA

19

       Fugitive from Justice

09/03/2021          

Muniz-Rodriguez, Duel

Wildwood, NJ

29

       Bench Warrant

09/03/2021          

Redden, Johnathan

Mt. Laurel,  NJ

32

       Bench Warrant

09/03/2021          

Kosak, Brittany

Wildwood, NJ

29

       Bench Warrant

09/03/2021          

Petricevich, Ronnie

Staten Island, NY

51

       Disorderly Conduct 

   09/03/2021          

Helton, Jonathan

Villas NJ

20

       Disorderly Conduct 

  09/03/2021          

Benigno, Stacy

Rio Grande, NJ

53

       Driving While Intoxicated 

09/03/2021          

Dovidio, Anthony

Philadelphia, PA

18

       Disorderly Conduct

09/04/2021          

Jaworsky, Regina

Hickory, NC

32

       Unlawful Poss/Weapons

09/04/2021          

Duley, Randy

Silver Springs, Florida

37

       Poss. CDS

09/04/2021          

Leve, Charles

North Wildwood, NJ

34

       Poss. CDS

09/10/2021          

Savage, Michele

Collegeville, PA

44

       Simple Assault

09/10/2021          

Pagan, Angel

Philadelphia, PA

23

       Unlawful Poss/Weapons 

09/10/2021          

Ledbetter, Charles

Salem, NJ

20

       Robbery 

09/11/2021          

Mills, Marion

Wildwood, NJ

21

       Obstruction

09/11/2021          

Reyes, Jose

Philadelphia,  Pa

30

       Driving While Intoxicated  

09/11/2021          

Franklin, Khasandra

Philadelphia, PA

25

       Bench Warrant

09/12/2021          

Skane, Gregory

Wildwood, NJ

45

       Unlawful Poss/Weapons

09/14/2021          

Grillo, Richard

Wildwood NJ

44

       Unlawful Poss/Weapons

09/14/2021          

Kendrick, Mark

Wildwood, NJ

44

       Simple Assault

09/15/2021          

Johnson, James

Vineland, NJ

20

       Robbery 

The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise.

