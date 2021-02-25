Court Gavel Image (2020) - USE THIS ONE
Shutterstock

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ED. NOTE: Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town. 

COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 18 indictments Feb. 23.  

The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.    

A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.  

Ruben Cumes was indicted on four second-degree counts: Two counts for sexual assaults on two separate victims under the age of 13 and two counts for endangering the welfare of a child. 

Dillon W. Rasleyfaces a second-degree count for aggravated assault, a third-degree count for endangering an injured victim, and a fourth-degree count for obstructing the administration of law. 

Keith F. Richardsonwas named in an indictment for third-degree shoplifting at a Middle Township grocery store. 

Nathaniel D. Stahlerfaces a second-degree count for unlawful possession of a weapon, a .38 caliber handgun. 

Kevin T. Finnegan and Jamie M. Arringtonwere named in a 13-count indictment. Finnegan faces counts for second-degree possession of a CDS with intent to distribute, methamphetamine greater than .5 ounce, and third-degree possession of a CDS with intent to distribute, heroin.  

Both counts for intent produced added charges, with two second-degree counts for intent to distribute within 500 feet of public property, Cedar Park, in Wildwood, and two third-degree counts for intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, Glenwood Avenue School.  

In addition, Finnegan faces a third-degree count for possession of a CDS and a second-degree count for possession of a prescription legend drug in more than 100 doses.  

He was also named in a fourth-degree count for a prohibited weapon, a spring-loaded knife, and another second-degree count for possession of a weapon during the commission of a certain CDS crime.  

The final count for Finnegan is fourth-degree certain person arising from earlier convictions in Somerset and Hunterdon counties. 

Arrington was named in two third-degree counts for possession of a CDS, methamphetamine and heroin, along with a fourth-degree count for possession of the spring-loaded knife. 

Steven McGuckin, Daniel E. Batdorf, Donna M. Gallner, and Jose J. Gonzalezwere individually indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS. 

Kevin F. Raftovichwas indicted for bail jumping, third degree. The indictment states that Raftovich failed to show in Superior Court, where he was facing a burglary charge. 

Cody Maherfaces two third-degree counts for theft and burglary, the theft involving a Hyundai Sonata from a car dealer in Ocean City. 

Jedidiah W. Youngwas indicted for third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, a pickaxe, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. 

Michael J. Labenzfaces a second-degree count of robbery and a third-degree count for possession of a CDS, heroin. 

Vince L. Tonelli and Nathaniel N. Quaranto were named on separate second-degree counts for robbery and conspiracy. Each also faces separate first-degree counts for employing a juvenile, 15, in a crime. 

Thomas J. Stevens was indicted for second-degree burglary. 

Danial Dombkowskiwas indicted for third-degree attempted theft of a 2010 Hyundai. 

Tina M. Orr and John M. Orrare facing counts for theft, theft by failure to make lawful disposition, and conspiracy, all in the third degree. John Orr is also named in a count for hindering apprehension. 

Joseph T. Kelly and Jessica K. Smithwere named in a 13-count indictment. Kelly faces counts for first-degree robbery, second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, two counts of fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, a knife, another second-degree count for possession of a weapon during a certain CDS crime, three counts of possession of a CDS, methamphetamine, fentanyl and tramadol, and two counts of fourth-degree certain person due to prior burglary convictions.   

Kelly and Smith are jointly named in a count for a prohibited weapon, brass knuckles, while Smith is named independently in a count for fourth-degree hindering apprehension. 

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments