ED. NOTE: Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 18 indictments Feb. 23.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Ruben Cumes was indicted on four second-degree counts: Two counts for sexual assaults on two separate victims under the age of 13 and two counts for endangering the welfare of a child.
Dillon W. Rasley faces a second-degree count for aggravated assault, a third-degree count for endangering an injured victim, and a fourth-degree count for obstructing the administration of law.
Keith F. Richardson was named in an indictment for third-degree shoplifting at a Middle Township grocery store.
Nathaniel D. Stahler faces a second-degree count for unlawful possession of a weapon, a .38 caliber handgun.
Kevin T. Finnegan and Jamie M. Arrington were named in a 13-count indictment. Finnegan faces counts for second-degree possession of a CDS with intent to distribute, methamphetamine greater than .5 ounce, and third-degree possession of a CDS with intent to distribute, heroin.
Both counts for intent produced added charges, with two second-degree counts for intent to distribute within 500 feet of public property, Cedar Park, in Wildwood, and two third-degree counts for intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, Glenwood Avenue School.
In addition, Finnegan faces a third-degree count for possession of a CDS and a second-degree count for possession of a prescription legend drug in more than 100 doses.
He was also named in a fourth-degree count for a prohibited weapon, a spring-loaded knife, and another second-degree count for possession of a weapon during the commission of a certain CDS crime.
The final count for Finnegan is fourth-degree certain person arising from earlier convictions in Somerset and Hunterdon counties.
Arrington was named in two third-degree counts for possession of a CDS, methamphetamine and heroin, along with a fourth-degree count for possession of the spring-loaded knife.
Steven McGuckin, Daniel E. Batdorf, Donna M. Gallner, and Jose J. Gonzalez were individually indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS.
Kevin F. Raftovich was indicted for bail jumping, third degree. The indictment states that Raftovich failed to show in Superior Court, where he was facing a burglary charge.
Cody Maher faces two third-degree counts for theft and burglary, the theft involving a Hyundai Sonata from a car dealer in Ocean City.
Jedidiah W. Young was indicted for third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, a pickaxe, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.
Michael J. Labenz faces a second-degree count of robbery and a third-degree count for possession of a CDS, heroin.
Vince L. Tonelli and Nathaniel N. Quaranto were named on separate second-degree counts for robbery and conspiracy. Each also faces separate first-degree counts for employing a juvenile, 15, in a crime.
Thomas J. Stevens was indicted for second-degree burglary.
Danial Dombkowski was indicted for third-degree attempted theft of a 2010 Hyundai.
Tina M. Orr and John M. Orr are facing counts for theft, theft by failure to make lawful disposition, and conspiracy, all in the third degree. John Orr is also named in a count for hindering apprehension.
Joseph T. Kelly and Jessica K. Smith were named in a 13-count indictment. Kelly faces counts for first-degree robbery, second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, two counts of fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, a knife, another second-degree count for possession of a weapon during a certain CDS crime, three counts of possession of a CDS, methamphetamine, fentanyl and tramadol, and two counts of fourth-degree certain person due to prior burglary convictions.
Kelly and Smith are jointly named in a count for a prohibited weapon, brass knuckles, while Smith is named independently in a count for fourth-degree hindering apprehension.