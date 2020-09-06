VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 504 calls, averaging a total of 72 calls per day.
Police also made a total of 11 arrests during this period. Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:
|8-10-20
|Non-Criminal Incidents -
|3
|Fire Related Calls -
|6
|Motor Vehicle Accidents -
|1
|Traffic Enforcement -
|6
|Public Services –
|34
|Domestic Violence Incidents -
|1
|DWI – Route 9, Cold Spring
|8-11-20
|Non-Criminal Incidents -
|5
|Fire Related Calls -
|1
|Motor Vehicle Accidents -
|2
|Traffic Enforcement -
|9
|Public Services -
|24
|Domestic Violence Incidents -
|5
|Simple Assault – E. Delaware Pkwy., Villas
|8-12-20
|Non-Criminal Incidents -
|3
|Fire Related Calls -
|2
|Motor Vehicle Accidents -
|4
|Traffic Enforcement -
|5
|Public Services -
|30
|Domestic Violence Incidents -
|2
|Narcotic Drug Laws – Crest Haven Rd., Middle Twp.
|8-13-20
|Non-Criminal Incidents -
|5
|Fire Related Calls -
|6
|Motor Vehicle Accidents -
|0
|Traffic Enforcement -
|3
|Public Services -
|43
|Domestic Violence Incidents -
|2
|Fraud – Oak Ave., Villas
|8-14-20
|Non-Criminal Incidents -
|3
|Fire Related Calls -
|2
|Motor Vehicle Accidents -
|2
|Traffic Enforcement -
|7
|Public Services -
|31
|Domestic Violence Incidents -
|1
|Fraud – Lower Twp.
Fraud – Rabbit Run, Cold Spring
Criminal Mischief – Matthews Ave., Villas
|8-15-20
|Non-Criminal Incidents -
|6
|Fire Related Calls -
|6
|Motor Vehicle Accidents -
|3
|Traffic Enforcement -
|14
|Public Services -
|39
|Domestic Violence Incidents -
|0
|Burglary – Warren Lane & Sunset Dr., Fishing Creek
|8-16-20
|Non-Criminal Incidents -
|5
|Fire Related Calls -
|0
|Motor Vehicle Accidents -
|2
|Traffic Enforcement -
|10
|Public Services -
|25
|Domestic Violence Incidents -
|2
|Fraud – Maple Rd., Villas
Criminal Mischief – Georgia Ave., Villas
DWI – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May
Weekly Adult Arrest Report
8-10-20
- Wesley D. Timmreck/49, Rio Grande, NJ - DWI, Eluding Law Enforcement Officer, Obstruction, Hindering Own Prosecution, Failure to Allow Fingerprinting, Driving Without Driver’s License, Exam, etc., Driving After License Suspended/Revoked, Contempt of Court
8-11-20
- Kevin J. Murphy/43, Erma, NJ – Alarming Conduct
- Ulga Skorobreshchuk/26, Galloway, NJ - Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct, Stalking, Harassment
- Stephen S. Warner/35, Cape May, NJ - Possession of CDS, Possession of 50g or Less of Marijuana
8-12-20
- Olga Skorobreshchuk/26, Galloway, NJ - Possession of CDS
8-15-20
- Manish Metha/40, Rio Grande, NJ – Criminal Sexual Contact
8-16-20
- Jacquelin M. Morroni/41, Villas, NJ - DWI
- Leah M. Schwering/37, Villas, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order
- William F. Goggel, 4th/21, Piscataway, NJ - Possession of 50g or Less of Marijuana, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Drug Possession by Motor Vehicle Operator
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. All persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise.