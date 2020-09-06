LTPD LOGO-USE THIS ONE

VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 504 calls, averaging a total of 72 calls per day.

Police also made a total of 11 arrests during this period. Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:

8-10-20 
Non-Criminal Incidents -3
Fire Related Calls -6
Motor Vehicle Accidents -1
Traffic Enforcement -6
Public Services –34
Domestic Violence Incidents -1
DWI – Route 9, Cold Spring
 
8-11-20 
Non-Criminal Incidents -5
Fire Related Calls -1
Motor Vehicle Accidents -2
Traffic Enforcement -9
Public Services -24
Domestic Violence Incidents -5
Simple Assault – E. Delaware Pkwy., Villas
 
8-12-20 
Non-Criminal Incidents -3
Fire Related Calls -2
Motor Vehicle Accidents -4
Traffic Enforcement -5
Public Services -30
Domestic Violence Incidents -2
Narcotic Drug Laws – Crest Haven Rd., Middle Twp.
 
8-13-20 
Non-Criminal Incidents -5
Fire Related Calls -6
Motor Vehicle Accidents -0
Traffic Enforcement -3
Public Services -43
Domestic Violence Incidents -2
Fraud – Oak Ave., Villas
 
8-14-20 
Non-Criminal Incidents -3
Fire Related Calls -2
Motor Vehicle Accidents -2
Traffic Enforcement -7
Public Services -31
Domestic Violence Incidents -1
Fraud – Lower Twp.
Fraud – Rabbit Run, Cold Spring
Criminal Mischief – Matthews Ave., Villas
 
8-15-20 
Non-Criminal Incidents -6
Fire Related Calls -6
Motor Vehicle Accidents -3
Traffic Enforcement -14
Public Services -39
Domestic Violence Incidents -0
Burglary – Warren Lane & Sunset Dr., Fishing Creek
 
8-16-20 
Non-Criminal Incidents -5
Fire Related Calls -0
Motor Vehicle Accidents -2
Traffic Enforcement -10
Public Services -25
Domestic Violence Incidents -2
Fraud – Maple Rd., Villas
Criminal Mischief – Georgia Ave., Villas
DWI – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May
 

Weekly Adult Arrest Report

8-10-20

  • Wesley D. Timmreck/49, Rio Grande, NJ - DWI, Eluding Law Enforcement Officer, Obstruction, Hindering Own Prosecution, Failure to Allow Fingerprinting, Driving Without Driver’s License, Exam, etc., Driving After License Suspended/Revoked, Contempt of Court

8-11-20

  • Kevin J. Murphy/43, Erma, NJ – Alarming Conduct
  • Ulga Skorobreshchuk/26, Galloway, NJ - Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct, Stalking, Harassment                                         
  • Stephen S. Warner/35, Cape May, NJ - Possession of CDS, Possession of 50g or Less of Marijuana

8-12-20

  • Olga Skorobreshchuk/26, Galloway, NJ - Possession of CDS 

8-15-20

  • Manish Metha/40, Rio Grande, NJ – Criminal Sexual Contact

8-16-20

  • Jacquelin M. Morroni/41, Villas, NJ - DWI
  • Leah M. Schwering/37, Villas, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order
  • William F. Goggel, 4th/21, Piscataway, NJ - Possession of 50g or Less of Marijuana, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Drug Possession by Motor Vehicle Operator

The above was received from a law enforcement agency. All persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise.

