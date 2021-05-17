COURT HOUSE - New Jersey’s sex offender registry lists 65 individuals residing in Cape May County. The registry is available to the public through the State Police's website (https://bit.ly/3uVdUa1).
The state classifies sex offenders into one of three tiers.
Tier one offenders are considered a low risk of re-offense. These individuals are not listed on the registry. Tier two offenders are considered moderate risk, and tier three is a designation used for individuals who pose a high risk of re-offense.
It is a crime of the fourth degree for offenders to fail to notify local law enforcement of a change of address. Tiers are set when an offender is released from prison and involve both criminal and counseling history, along with other factors.
The 65 individuals listed on the registry in Cape May County have addresses that concentrate in a handful of local towns. Court House is listed as home for 14 offenders, Wildwood for 13, and Villas for 10. The three locations account for more than half of the total individuals listed in the county.
Next in terms of numbers are North Cape May, with six, Rio Grande, with five and Ocean City, with four.
Five communities have two registered offenders – North Wildwood, Wildwood Crest, Dennisville, Burleigh and Del Haven. There is one offender listed in West Wildwood, Woodbine, and Town Bank.
Of the 65 individuals, four are listed as tier three. One in Woodbine will be removed from the list because he is recently deceased. Another in Del Haven is incarcerated. Two are active cases and reside in Villas.
Tier three offenders are monitored using a GPS ankle device.