WILDWOOD - The Wildwood Police Department Uniform Patrol Division was contacted by the Division of Child Protection and Permanency (D.C.P. &P.) March 2, requesting assistance regarding the wellbeing of several small children.
According to a release, members of the Wildwood Police Department Patrol Division responded to the 200 east block of Glenwood Avenue, in Wildwood
During the developing investigation, it was determined that Lisa Jane Griner, 28, the mother of three children, ages 8, 7 and 1, was experiencing the effects of a narcotics overdose. Griner was unresponsive and displayed apparent signs consistent with opioid overdose.
During the contact, on-scene patrol officers administered a quantity of naloxone, which resulted in a positive reaction from Griner. Shortly thereafter, Wildwood fire and rescue arrived on scene and provided the appropriate medical care.
During the succeeding investigation, Griner was transported to police headquarters and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, three counts (crimes of the second degree), possession of heroin (a crime of the third degree), possession of narcotics paraphernalia (a disorderly persons offense), possession a hypodermic syringe (a disorderly persons offense).
Griner was lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Center, in accordance with New Jersey Justice Reform Guidelines / Policies.
Moreover, the Division of Child Protection & Permanency assumed temporary custody of the three small children identified during the preliminary contact. The D.C.P.&P. will be conducting an inquiry specific to the event, following their standard operating procedures.
It should be noted that the above individual(s) are only charged with the above-mentioned offenses and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This report only contains individuals that were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen signed complaints or ordinance violations.