WILDWOOD - At approximately 9:31 p.m. Nov. 30, members of the Wildwood Police Department Uniform Patrol Division conducted a motor vehicle stop, in the 300 West block of Taylor Avenue, in Wildwood.
According to a release, at the time of the motor vehicle stop, the driver was identified as Kevin Finnegan, 33, of Villas, and the passenger was identified as Jamie Arrington, 29, of Middlesex.
During the course of the investigation, information was developed resulting in the search of the interior of the motor vehicle. During the physical search, distribution quantities of narcotics and narcotics paraphernalia were recovered. Additionally, seized in connection to the search was an illegally possessed weapon, identified as an expandable baton.
As a result of the investigation, Finnegan was charged with possession of heroin, a crime of the third degree, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, a crime of the third degree, possession of heroin with intent to distribute within 1000 feet of school property, a crime of the third degree, two counts of possession of alprazolam, crimes of the third degree, two counts of possession of suboxone, crimes of the third degree, possession of a weapon, a crime of the fourth degree, three counts possession of prescription legend narcotics (disorderly persons offenses), possession of marijuana (a disorderly persons offense), possession of narcotics paraphernalia (a disorderly persons offense) and possession of a hypodermic syringe (a disorderly persons offense).
Also as a result of the investigation, Arrington was charged with possession of Adderall, a crime of the third degree, possession of narcotics paraphernalia (a disorderly persons offense) and possession of a hypodermic syringe (a disorderly persons offense).
As a result of the issuance of the criminal charges, Finnegan was incarcerated at the Cape May County Correctional Center. Arrington was released on criminal summons complaints, with a pending court appearance. This is in compliance with the Attorney General Guidelines concerning bail reform.