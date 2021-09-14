MTPD Logo

WHITESBORO – Police identified a body found in a wooded area in Whitesboro Sept. 8. 

Leila Bellamy, 18, of Whitesboro, was discovered in the 200 block of East Lena Street, when Middle Township Major Crimes Unit and New Jersey State Police K-9 Unit conducted a follow-up investigation into her disappearance. 

Bellamy's cause of death remains unknown, pending further tests, Capt. William Adams, Middle Township Police Department, stated in an email. 

Bellamy was last seen July 14. 

