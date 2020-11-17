125211590_674927660061952_1752604206325197267_n.jpg

Crews from the Ocean City and Marmora fire departments, as well as the Upper Township Rescue Squad, responded to a fire at the ACME supermarket on West Avenue, in Ocean City Nov. 15. No injuries were reported during the incident.

 Provided

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

OCEAN CITY - At 12:53 p.m. Nov. 15, the Ocean City Police Department Communications Center received a report of a fire at the ACME, located at 800 West Ave. 

According to a release, a subsequent investigation by the Ocean City Police Department, Ocean City Fire Department, State Fire Marshal’s Office, and Cape May County Fire Marshal’s Office concluded the fire was a result of arson.

Detective Sgt. Dan Lancaster and Detective Matthew Crowley arrested a 12-year-old juvenile, from Ocean City, and he was charged with two counts of aggravated arson, failure to report a fire, risking widespread injury/damage, aggravated assault and criminal mischief. He was released to the custody of his family, pending juvenile court.

This investigation was conducted by the Ocean City Detective Bureau.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments