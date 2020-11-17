OCEAN CITY - At 12:53 p.m. Nov. 15, the Ocean City Police Department Communications Center received a report of a fire at the ACME, located at 800 West Ave.
According to a release, a subsequent investigation by the Ocean City Police Department, Ocean City Fire Department, State Fire Marshal’s Office, and Cape May County Fire Marshal’s Office concluded the fire was a result of arson.
Detective Sgt. Dan Lancaster and Detective Matthew Crowley arrested a 12-year-old juvenile, from Ocean City, and he was charged with two counts of aggravated arson, failure to report a fire, risking widespread injury/damage, aggravated assault and criminal mischief. He was released to the custody of his family, pending juvenile court.
This investigation was conducted by the Ocean City Detective Bureau.