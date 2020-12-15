AVALON - At approximately 10:02 p.m. Dec. 12, Patrolman Hill, of the Avalon Police Department, observed a 2011 black Volkswagen Jetta driving erratically westbound, in the 200 block of 29th Street, with no lights on.
According to a release, as Hill proceeded towards the vehicle to conduct a motor vehicle stop, he watched as the vehicle traveled through the stop sign, at 29th Street and Ocean Drive, without stopping, jumping the curb and going through a vacant grass lot and into the bay. The vehicle came to a stop with the front tires in the water, and the rear of the vehicle was trapped in the mud. The driver was able to exit the vehicle, with the assistance of Hill.
The driver, identified as Lauren MacFarlane, 26, of Seaville, was treated on scene by Avalon Emergency Medical Services for minor injuries and refused additional treatment. MacFarlane was then arrested for driving while intoxicated and transported to police headquarters.
The vehicle was removed from the water by Kindle towing.
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.