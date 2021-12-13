cops outside wildwood middle school after threat

On Dec. 13, two empty police cruisers sat outside the Wildwood High School building, where the public middle school is also housed. School was in session Dec. 13 after police found a threat made against there middle school students not to be credible.

 Shay Roddy

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD - Police said a "possible threat" made against Wildwood Middle School students for Dec. 13 was fully investigated and found not to be credible. 

Police learned of the threat Dec. 12 at 11:30 p.m. they said, and announced at 6:30 a.m. that there was no threat to the safety of students at the school. 

Wildwood Police Department's detective division is fully investigating the incident, according to a release. 

Police stressed the importance of the safety of students and the community and asked that the public report any future threats to schools to (609) 522-0222.

Tags

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments