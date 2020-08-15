NORTH WILDWOOD - At approximately 12:34 a.m. Aug. 9, North Wildwood Police investigated Flip Flopz bar for being in violation the governor’s executive order, specifically related to failure to adhere to social distancing regulations.
According to a release, officers on scene witnessed large amounts of patrons crowded around the upstairs, outside patio bar at Flip Flopz, known as “Tiki Topz,” with social distancing regulations not being enforced by staff at that location. The police department received complaints about repeated violations of the governor’s executive order on prior occasions before this incident and had warned Flip Flopz management of the same.
As per COVID protocol, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office reviewed the incident and authorized subsequent charges. The owner of Flip Flopz, Joseph Mahoney Jr., 34, of Mount Laurel, was charged with A:9-49(H), a disorderly persons offense, in violation of governor’s Executive Order 150. Mahoney Jr. was later served with a summons.