CAPE MAY - A local establishment Sept. 20 reported that they believed multiple employees were utilizing the “Wagon Wheel Scam” to steal thousands of dollars from their business over several months.
According to a release from the Cape May Police Department, the Wagon Wheel Method, one of the most commonly used scams in the restaurant industry, involves transferring an item that a server is responsible for making themselves across different checks (known as a ghost check) and then taking the cost of that item for themself.
The Cape May Police Department's Detective Division investigated, and police said that Katarina Zirdum, 31, of Cape May, Bojan Balaban, 28, of Seattle, Washington, Verginia Gheorghita, 27, of Miami, Florida, and Ana Galesic, 34, also of Cape May, were creating “ghost checks” employing the Wagon Wheel Scam. The investigation revealed that approximately $25,000 had been stolen from the business, according to police.
At the conclusion of the investigation, Zirdum, Balaban, Gheorghita and Galesic were charged with theft, third degree, and conspiracy to commit theft, third degree.
The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise.