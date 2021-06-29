SOUTH DENNIS - A Dennis Township Primary School teacher was arrested after an investigation into allegations she abused a student, Sgt. Lawrence Peele, New Jersey State Police (NJSP), confirmed June 25.
NJSP troopers April 1 responded to the school to investigate the allegations against Dawn Stadler, 57, of Petersburg. As a result of the investigation, Stadler was arrested May 11 and charged with simple assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Stadler was transported to the NJSP Woodbine Barracks, processed and released with a pending court date.
“Upon learning of the allegation, we took swift action to suspend the teacher and notify the appropriate authorities and the parents of the students in the class,” stated Dennis Township Superintendent Susan Speirs, in an email, noting Dennis Township schools’ families were recently notified about the incident.
A letter, signed by Speirs, was posted to Dennis Township School District’s Facebook page June 27 (https://bit.ly/3jqD2lY).
“While these are allegations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, the Dennis Township School District takes these types of unusual incidents very seriously,” a portion of the letter reads. “The district does not condone any type of improper conduct from our staff members toward our children. As always, our focus is on ensuring the health, safety and welfare of your children in our school district.”
Speirs, in her email to the Herald, explained that the school district is “working in full cooperation with law enforcement” and “since this is a personnel matter, at this time we cannot discuss it in further detail as we must protect the rights of all involved.”
Those with questions are asked to call Speirs’ office, at 609-861-2821 ext. 116.