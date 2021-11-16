WILDWOOD -- Police arrested a man Nov. 15, after a traffic stop lead to a search of the driver's vehicle and person, resulting in the discovery of alleged drugs, according to the Wildwood Police Department.
According to a release, Luis Monroig-Gonzalez, 35, of Wildwood, was identified as the driver and taken into custody following the search, which police said revealed distribution quantities of heroin, as well as cocaine, drug paraphernalia and cash. They charged him with intent to distribute the heroin within 1,000 feet of school property.
The traffic stop, in the 5000 block of Park Boulevard, was made as part of an active narcotics investigation, police said, adding that the $1,700 in cash was identified as proceeds of distribution and held for forfeiture proceedings.
Monroig-Gonzalez was charged with four third-degree indictable offenses, including possession of heroin, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of heroin with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of school property and possession of cocaine in addition to a disorderly persons offense for possession of narcotics paraphernalia, police said.
According to police, Monroig-Gonzalez’s criminal charges were issued on a summons and he was released pending a future court appearance.
This decision to release the defendant was in accordance with the Attorney General's guidelines, promulgated in connection with the Criminal Justice Reform Policies and Directives, said police.