MTPD Logo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE - During the week July 6-12, 2020, the members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated 651 calls for service, averaging 93 per day. During the week a total of 8 adults were arrested for various offenses.

According to a release, the following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service which occurred during the week:

Monday, July 6, 2020:

Harassment - King Street, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande    

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, CMCH

Fire Call - Route 9 North, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - North Main Street, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Tuesday, July 7, 2020:

Shoplifting - Wawa, Rio Grande

Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Shoplifting - Dollar Tree, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Missing Person - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Criminal Mischief - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, CMCH

Assault - Shunpike Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - North Main Street, CMCH

Thursday, July 9, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Criminal Mischief - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Avalon Boulevard, Swainton

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Golf Club Road, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Burglary - Route 9 North, CMCH

Friday, July 10, 2020:

Fire Call - Route 47 South, CMCH

Fire Call - North Main Street, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Meadow Valley Road, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Avalon Boulevard, Swainton

Burglary - Route 9 South, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - North 3rd Street, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Burglary - Route 9 South, CMCH

Burglary - Route 9 South, CMCH

Theft - Route 9 North, Swainton

Motor Vehicle Crash - East Shellbay Avenue, CMCH

Saturday, July 11, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Oyster Road, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Theft - New River Road, CMCH

Trespassing - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

DWI - Avalon Boulevard, Swainton

Fire Call - Indian Trail, Burleigh

Sunday, July 12, 2020:

DWI - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Fire Call - Garden State Parkway, CMCH

Middle Township Police Adult Weekly Arrest Report

July 6-12, 2020

Paul R. Hoffman, 55, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on July 7th by Patrolman McInnis and charged with Possession of CDS and an Active Warrant.

Manbir S. Singh, 22, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on July 8th by Patrolman Bakley and charged with Resisting Arrest.

Susan D. Clark, 64, from Cape May, NJ was arrested on July 10th by Patrolman Hotaling and charged with Possession of Marijuana under 50 Grams.

Joseph Digilio, 18, from Court House, NJ was arrested on July 10th by Patrolman Smith and charged with Possession of Marijuana under 50 Grams and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Christopher M. Clegg, 32, from Del Haven, NJ was arrested on July 11th by Patrolman Reardon and charged with Possession of CDS.

David T. Young, 28, from Cape May, NJ was arrested on July 11th by Patrolman Sunderhauf and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Abderrahmane Hamou, 28, from Philadelphia, was arrested on July 12th by Corporal Pastore and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Thomas K. McNemar, 35, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on July 12th by Patrolman Hotaling on Active Warrants.

Tags

Introducing 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments