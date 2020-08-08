COURT HOUSE - During the week July 6-12, 2020, the members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated 651 calls for service, averaging 93 per day. During the week a total of 8 adults were arrested for various offenses.
According to a release, the following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service which occurred during the week:
Monday, July 6, 2020:
Harassment - King Street, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, CMCH
Fire Call - Route 9 North, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - North Main Street, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Tuesday, July 7, 2020:
Shoplifting - Wawa, Rio Grande
Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Shoplifting - Dollar Tree, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Missing Person - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Wednesday, July 8, 2020
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Criminal Mischief - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, CMCH
Assault - Shunpike Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - North Main Street, CMCH
Thursday, July 9, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Criminal Mischief - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Avalon Boulevard, Swainton
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Golf Club Road, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Burglary - Route 9 North, CMCH
Friday, July 10, 2020:
Fire Call - Route 47 South, CMCH
Fire Call - North Main Street, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Meadow Valley Road, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Avalon Boulevard, Swainton
Burglary - Route 9 South, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - North 3rd Street, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Burglary - Route 9 South, CMCH
Burglary - Route 9 South, CMCH
Theft - Route 9 North, Swainton
Motor Vehicle Crash - East Shellbay Avenue, CMCH
Saturday, July 11, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Oyster Road, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Theft - New River Road, CMCH
Trespassing - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
DWI - Avalon Boulevard, Swainton
Fire Call - Indian Trail, Burleigh
Sunday, July 12, 2020:
DWI - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Fire Call - Garden State Parkway, CMCH
Middle Township Police Adult Weekly Arrest Report
July 6-12, 2020
Paul R. Hoffman, 55, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on July 7th by Patrolman McInnis and charged with Possession of CDS and an Active Warrant.
Manbir S. Singh, 22, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on July 8th by Patrolman Bakley and charged with Resisting Arrest.
Susan D. Clark, 64, from Cape May, NJ was arrested on July 10th by Patrolman Hotaling and charged with Possession of Marijuana under 50 Grams.
Joseph Digilio, 18, from Court House, NJ was arrested on July 10th by Patrolman Smith and charged with Possession of Marijuana under 50 Grams and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Christopher M. Clegg, 32, from Del Haven, NJ was arrested on July 11th by Patrolman Reardon and charged with Possession of CDS.
David T. Young, 28, from Cape May, NJ was arrested on July 11th by Patrolman Sunderhauf and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Abderrahmane Hamou, 28, from Philadelphia, was arrested on July 12th by Corporal Pastore and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Thomas K. McNemar, 35, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on July 12th by Patrolman Hotaling on Active Warrants.