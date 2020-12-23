MTPD Logo

COURT HOUSE - During the week of Nov. 9-15, the members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated 399 calls for service, averaging 57 per day. During the week a total of 6 adults were arrested for various offenses.

According to a release, the following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service which occurred during the week:

Monday, November 9, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash – Dias Creek Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Burleigh

Tuesday, November 10, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash – Grassy Sounds South, Grassy Sounds

Threats – Bay Acres Drive, Swainton

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 North, Swainton

Motor Vehicle Crash – Burleigh Avenue, Green Creek

Burglary – Route 47 South, Green Creek

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash – Ocean Drive, Grassy Sounds

Theft – Route 47 South, Green Creek

Wednesday, November 11, 2020:

Missing Person – Stagecoach Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash – North 12th Street, Del Haven

Obstruction of Justice – Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Fire Call – Route 9 North, Swainton

Thursday, November 12, 2020:

Criminal Mischief – Hand Avenue, CMCH

Trespassing – Sawgrass Court, Swainton

Obstruction of Justice – Indian Trail, Burleigh

Saturday, November 14, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Threats – Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Sunday, November 15, 2020:

Criminal Mischief – Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash – Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Weapons Offenses – Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Threats – Route 47 South, Rio Grande

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP POLICE ADULT WEEKLY ARREST REPORT

Nov. 9-15

James Ryba, 19, from Ocean City, NJ was arrested on November 9th by Patrolman DeCecco and charged with shoplifting.

Anthony B. Voegtlin, 41, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on November 11th by Officer Cuomo and charged with Obstruction.

Jaquan S. Bartee, 23, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on November 12th by Patrolman Bradley and charged with Wandering, Remaining in, or Prowling Public Places with Purpose of Obtaining CDS, Resisting Arrest, and Obstruction.

Frank C. Craner, 32, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on November 14th by Patrolman Delgado and charged with Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer.

Robert G. Kassinger, 31, from Burleigh, NJ was arrested on November 15th by Patrolman McInnis and charged with Shoplifting and Certain Person Not to Have Weapons.

Brittany M. Rush, 31, from Burleigh, NJ was arrested on November 15th by Patrolman McInnis and charged with Shoplifting, Defiant Trespasser, and Possession of CDS.

The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.

