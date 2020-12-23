COURT HOUSE - During the week of Nov. 9-15, the members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated 399 calls for service, averaging 57 per day. During the week a total of 6 adults were arrested for various offenses.
According to a release, the following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service which occurred during the week:
Monday, November 9, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash – Dias Creek Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Burleigh
Tuesday, November 10, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash – Grassy Sounds South, Grassy Sounds
Threats – Bay Acres Drive, Swainton
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 North, Swainton
Motor Vehicle Crash – Burleigh Avenue, Green Creek
Burglary – Route 47 South, Green Creek
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash – Ocean Drive, Grassy Sounds
Theft – Route 47 South, Green Creek
Wednesday, November 11, 2020:
Missing Person – Stagecoach Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash – North 12th Street, Del Haven
Obstruction of Justice – Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Fire Call – Route 9 North, Swainton
Thursday, November 12, 2020:
Criminal Mischief – Hand Avenue, CMCH
Trespassing – Sawgrass Court, Swainton
Obstruction of Justice – Indian Trail, Burleigh
Saturday, November 14, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Threats – Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Sunday, November 15, 2020:
Criminal Mischief – Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash – Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Weapons Offenses – Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Threats – Route 47 South, Rio Grande
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP POLICE ADULT WEEKLY ARREST REPORT
Nov. 9-15
James Ryba, 19, from Ocean City, NJ was arrested on November 9th by Patrolman DeCecco and charged with shoplifting.
Anthony B. Voegtlin, 41, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on November 11th by Officer Cuomo and charged with Obstruction.
Jaquan S. Bartee, 23, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on November 12th by Patrolman Bradley and charged with Wandering, Remaining in, or Prowling Public Places with Purpose of Obtaining CDS, Resisting Arrest, and Obstruction.
Frank C. Craner, 32, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on November 14th by Patrolman Delgado and charged with Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer.
Robert G. Kassinger, 31, from Burleigh, NJ was arrested on November 15th by Patrolman McInnis and charged with Shoplifting and Certain Person Not to Have Weapons.
Brittany M. Rush, 31, from Burleigh, NJ was arrested on November 15th by Patrolman McInnis and charged with Shoplifting, Defiant Trespasser, and Possession of CDS.
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.