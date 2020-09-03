wcpd logo 2019 USE THIS

WILDWOOD CREST - At approximately 9:40 a.m. Aug. 27, Wildwood Crest patrol units responded to the beach, off of Atlanta Avenue, for a report of lewdness.

According to a release, during the course of the investigation, it was learned that the accused, Scott Macauley, 62, of Metuchen, had exposed his genitals to multiple women on the beach. Macauley was placed under arrest and transported to the Wildwood Crest Police Department.

Macauley was subsequently charged with lewdness and was released on a summons with a pending court date.

If anyone has any further information regarding similar incidents involving the accused from Aug. 27, please contact the Wildwood Crest Police Department.

The above was received from a law enforcement agency. All persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise.

