WILDWOOD - At approximately 04:55 a.m., the Wildwood Police Department was dispatched to the report of an intoxicated female within a residence in the 4200 block of Pacific Avenue.
According to a release, as patrol officers ascended an exterior staircase leading to the second-floor unit, Kelly Longbottom, 56, opened the door and yelled at officers while pointing a firearm in their direction. Longbottom then quickly retreated into the residence and closed the door.
Officers established a perimeter around the apartment and were eventually able to instruct a second occupant of the residence to retrieve the weapon and throw it out of the unit, at which time the firearm was determined to be a BB gun. Officers then made entry into the residence, where Longbottom was located and taken into custody.
During a search incident to arrest, a suspected schedule II narcotic was located on her person and secured as evidence.
As a result of this investigation, Longbottom was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer (third degree), unlawful possession of a firearm – air/spring/pistol (third degree), possession of an imitation firearm for an unlawful purpose (fourth degree), and possession of a controlled dangerous substance – schedule II (third degree).
These charges were placed on a warrant complaint authorized by the Honorable Judge Andrew Cafiero J.M.C.
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person(s) named is innocent unless proven otherwise.