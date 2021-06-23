WILDWOOD - At approximately 3:56 p.m. June 21, the Wildwood Police Department received a 911 call reporting a subject with a handgun in the 300 block of West Taylor Avenue, in Wildwood.
According to a release, responding officers learned that during the course of a verbal altercation, Ronald Brinkley, 30, of Wildwood, retrieved a firearm from a residence in the block, while Stanley Warner, 38, of Villas, armed himself with a hammer from a nearby vehicle.
Prior to the arrival of police, Brinkley discarded the firearm in the residence, and Warner returned the hammer to the vehicle. Both subjects remained on scene, and they were ultimately detained by police.
During the continuing investigation conducted by the Wildwood Police Department Detective Division and Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, court-authorized search warrants were executed on a residence in the 300 block of West Taylor Avenue and on the vehicle deemed to have a nexus to this investigation. As a result, a loaded 9mm handgun was retrieved from the residence and the hammer was recovered from the vehicle.
Brinkley was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, a handgun, second degree, and possession of a weapon for unlawful Purpose, second degree. These charges were placed on a warrant complaint, and Brinkley was lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Facility, in accordance with New Jersey Bail Reform guidelines.
Warner was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, a hammer, fourth degree, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, third degree. These charges were placed on a summons complaint, and Warner was released, in accordance with New Jersey Bail Reform guidelines.