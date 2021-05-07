ED. NOTE: Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 10 indictments May 4.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Matthew G. Walter was indicted for fourth-degree possession of a CDS, marijuana, along with third-degree money laundering.
Andrew P. Clark faces two third-degree counts for attempted burglary of a 2019 Ford truck and possession of a CDS, fentanyl.
Adrian Orozco was indicted for third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, a BB gun.
Derrick L. Gallner faces a third-degree count of possession of a CDS, para-flourofentanyl. The drug is a fentanyl analogue, which the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) says is strong and dangerous.
Known as pFF, para-flourofentanyl has been linked to Mexican drug trafficking organizations.
Frances C. Jones faces two counts of third-degree possession of a CDS, buprenorphine and para-flourofentanyl.
Kathleen A. O’Hara and Kimberly A. Millspaugh were jointly indicted for theft and conspiracy, both counts in the second degree.
Ciara B. Kain faces two third-degree counts of possession of a CDS, cocaine and LSD.
Christopher G. Loperleveille was indicted for theft of a credit card, fourth degree, and possession of a CDS, buprenorphine, third degree.
Branden A. Rivera was named in two third-degree counts for attempted burglary and criminal mischief, both counts in the third degree.
Frank W. Chappell was indicted for fourth-degree shoplifting and two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.