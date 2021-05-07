Court Gavel Image (2020) - USE THIS ONE
Shutterstock

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ED. NOTE: Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.  

COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 10 indictments May 4.  

The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.    

A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.  

Matthew G. Walterwas indicted for fourth-degree possession of a CDS, marijuana, along with third-degree money laundering. 

Andrew P. Clarkfaces two third-degree counts for attempted burglary of a 2019 Ford truck and possession of a CDS, fentanyl. 

Adrian Orozcowas indicted for third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, a BB gun. 

Derrick L. Gallnerfaces a third-degree count of possession of a CDS, para-flourofentanyl. The drug is a fentanyl analogue, which the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) says is strong and dangerous.  

Known as pFF, para-flourofentanyl has been linked to Mexican drug trafficking organizations. 

Frances C. Jonesfaces two counts of third-degree possession of a CDS, buprenorphine and para-flourofentanyl.   

Kathleen A. O’Hara and Kimberly A. Millspaughwere jointly indicted for theft and conspiracy, both counts in the second degree. 

Ciara B. Kainfaces twothird-degree counts of possession of a CDS,cocaine and LSD. 

Christopher G. Loperleveille was indicted for theft of a credit card, fourth degree, and possession of a CDS, buprenorphine, third degree. 

Branden A. Rivera was named in two third-degree counts for attempted burglary and criminal mischief, both counts in the third degree. 

Frank W. Chappellwas indicted for fourth-degree shoplifting and two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments