On Dec. 13, two empty police cruisers sat outside the Wildwood High School building after a threat was made against middle school students. A few days later, Dec. 16, all Wildwood schools went into lockdown after another police incident.
WILDWOOD - North Wildwood Police were involved in an incident which sent Wildwood School District into a lockdown Dec. 16, Wildwood Police said.
Around 8 a.m. all Wildwood schools went issued a shelter in place directive, out of an abundance of caution, according to police. It was announced the lockdown was lifted after 10 a.m. Police said the incident occurred near the Wildwood School District Annex located at 25th and Central avenues.
The incident was investigated by North Wildwood Police Department, no threat was found and no charges were filed, police said.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.