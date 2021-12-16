cops outside wildwood middle school after threat

On Dec. 13, two empty police cruisers sat outside the Wildwood High School building after a threat was made against middle school students. A few days later, Dec. 16, all Wildwood schools went into lockdown after another police incident. 

 File Photo/ Shay Roddy

WILDWOOD - North Wildwood Police were involved in an incident which sent Wildwood School District into a lockdown Dec. 16, Wildwood Police said.

Around 8 a.m. all Wildwood schools went issued a shelter in place directive, out of an abundance of caution, according to police. It was announced the lockdown was lifted after 10 a.m.  Police said the incident occurred near the Wildwood School District Annex located at 25th and Central avenues.  

The incident was investigated by North Wildwood Police Department, no threat was found and no charges were filed, police said.

